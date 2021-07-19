2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons' 2020 season recap:

Entering the 2020 season, the Falcons had a few questions. They were 3-9 with four games left to go in the 2019 season, yet they won all of those games to save Dan Quinn's job. Quinn was on the hot seat entering the 2020 campaign. Atlanta entered the season with lofty expectations with Matt Ryan and the tandem of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley still intact. However, the Falcons never got their footing and finished the season 4-12, last in the NFC South.