2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Atlanta Falcons

Saints will face arch-rival Falcons in Week 9 and Week 18

Jul 19, 2021 at 12:22 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will host the Atlanta Falcons at noon Sunday, Nov. 7 on Fox. New Orleans will travel to Atlanta for a noon kickoff Sunday, Jan. 9 on Fox. The Saints defeated their arch-rival 24-9 in Week 11 and 21-16 in Week 13 of the 2020 season.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 9 and Week 18 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons:

Michael Democker/NFL/LCC

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Atlanta Falcons

Coach: Arthur Smith

Quarterback: Matt Ryan

2020 record: 4-12, fourth in NFC South

Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 - Saints 21, Falcons 16

Falcons-Saints series record: Falcons lead 53-51-0

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Atlanta Falcons' 2020 season recap:

Entering the 2020 season, the Falcons had a few questions. They were 3-9 with four games left to go in the 2019 season, yet they won all of those games to save Dan Quinn's job. Quinn was on the hot seat entering the 2020 campaign. Atlanta entered the season with lofty expectations with Matt Ryan and the tandem of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley still intact. However, the Falcons never got their footing and finished the season 4-12, last in the NFC South.

Notable Falcons Roster Additions:

Notable Falcons Roster Losses:

  • Wide receiver – Julio Jones (Tennessee Titans)
  • Safety – Ricardo Allen (Cincinnati Bengals)
  • Defensive end – Allen Bailey (Free Agency)

