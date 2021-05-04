2021 NFC South draft review: Atlanta Falcons

An overview of the Atlanta Falcons' 2021 draft class: Round 1, No. 4 overall: Kyle Pitts , TE, Florida Round 2, No. 40 overall: Richie Grant , S, UCF Round 3, No. 68 overall: Jalen Mayfield , T, Michigan Round 4, No. 108 overall: Darren Hall , CB, San Diego State Round 4, No. 114 overall: Drew Dalman , C, Stanford Round 5, No. 148 overall: Ta'Quon Graham , DT, Texas Round 5, No. 182 overall: Adetokunbo Ogundeji , DE, Notre Dame Round 5, No. 183 overall: Avery Williams , CB, Boise State Round 5, No. 187 overall: Frank Darby , WR, Arizona State

Analysis: First-year General Manager Terry Fontenot made some noise in his maiden draft with the Falcons. Adding pass-catcher extraordinaire Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick gives a boost to the Falcons' offense, especially in the red zone, where the team struggled at times in 2020. Atlanta made two excellent picks on Friday night, with Grant likely stepping into a starting role at safety and Mayfield a solid projection to guard, an area in which the Falcons needed more depth.