2021 NFC South draft review: Atlanta Falcons

Taking a look at the players the Falcons selected

May 04, 2021 at 09:47 AM
An overview of the Atlanta Falcons' 2021 draft class:
Round 1, No. 4 overall: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
Round 2, No. 40 overall: Richie Grant, S, UCF
Round 3, No. 68 overall: Jalen Mayfield, T, Michigan
Round 4, No. 108 overall: Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State
Round 4, No. 114 overall: Drew Dalman, C, Stanford
Round 5, No. 148 overall: Ta'Quon Graham, DT, Texas
Round 5, No. 182 overall: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE, Notre Dame
Round 5, No. 183 overall: Avery Williams, CB, Boise State
Round 5, No. 187 overall: Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State

Analysis: First-year General Manager Terry Fontenot made some noise in his maiden draft with the Falcons. Adding pass-catcher extraordinaire Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick gives a boost to the Falcons' offense, especially in the red zone, where the team struggled at times in 2020. Atlanta made two excellent picks on Friday night, with Grant likely stepping into a starting role at safety and Mayfield a solid projection to guard, an area in which the Falcons needed more depth.

-Chad Reuter, NFL.com Draft Analyst

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Falcons Week 13 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Advertising