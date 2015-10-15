New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons notebook

With the win, New Orleans improves to 2-4. The Saints return to action on Sunday, Oct. 25, as they travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts (3-2). Kickoff is noon CDT.

• Since 2006, New Orleans now owns a 14-5 record against the Atlanta Falcons, including an 8-2 record at home. The Saints' home winning percentage (.800) against the Falcons is their best against any NFC South opponent (Tampa Bay .600, Carolina .444) over that time.

• On the Saints' first possession, QB Drew Brees engineered an 80-yard drive that culminated in a Mark Ingram 2-yard touchdown run. It was the first time this season that the Saints had scored a touchdown on their opening possession. The last time the Saints scored a touchdown on their opening drive came on Dec. 21, 2014 vs. Atlanta, a 1-yard touchdown run by Ingram.

• With the opening touchdown, New Orleans extended its streak of consecutive regular season games with a touchdown to 151 games, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history (Chargers, 2002-2012). The Cleveland Browns scored TDs in an NFL-record 166 consecutive regular season games from 1957-69.

• QB Drew Brees completed 30 of 39 passes for 312 yards and one touchdown. It was Brees' 90th career game of 300 yards or more, second-most in NFL history (Peyton Manning 92).

• For his career, Brees is 14-6 against the Falcons and has thrown at least one touchdown pass in all but two of those meetings. His career completion percentage against Atlanta (67.7) is his highest among the NFC South teams (Carolina – 66.5, Tampa Bay – 66.4).

• Brees made his 75th consecutive start at home. With his third quarter touchdown pass to TE Benjamin Watson, Brees extended his streak with at least one touchdown pass at home to 49, extending his NFL record.

• With his third-quarter touchdown pass, Brees extended his streak of at least one touchdown pass to 41 games, good for the fifth-best streak in NFL history.

• Brees has now thrown for at least 300 yards in three consecutive games against Atlanta and in nine of his last 11 contests against the Falcons.

• Watson posted 10 catches for a career-high 127 yards. It was Watson's third career game of 100 receiving yards or more and first since he posted 10 catches for 100 yards on Dec. 5, 2010 at Miami while a member of the Cleveland Browns.

• Watson caught six passes for 72 yards in the first half, both first-half career highs.

• Watson has accumulated 266 yards on 25 receptions over his first six games of the 2015 season, his highest total over his first six games since he had 318 yards on 29 catches in 2010 with Cleveland.

• Watson became the first Saints tight end with at least 100 yards receiving since Jimmy Graham caught 10 passes for 118 yards on Sept. 14, 2014 at Cleveland.

• Watson became the third tight end in Saints history with at least 10 catches, 125 yards and a TD in one game, joining John Beasley (Nov. 18, 1973) and Jimmy Graham (three times, last on Oct. 6, 2013).

• RB Mark Ingram matched a career high with two rushing touchdowns, the third time in his career that he has rushed for two scores (9/7/2014 at Atlanta, 10/30/2014 at Carolina).

• DE Cameron Jordan recorded six tackles, three tackles for loss and a career-high-tying three sacks (Nov. 5, 2012 vs. Philadelphia). With 33 career sacks, Jordan has moved into 13th place on the franchise's all-time sacks list.

• Jordan's three sacks were the most by a Saint since David Hawthorne had three sacks on Dec. 15, 2014 at Chicago.

• LB Dannell Ellerbe forced a fumble of Falcons RB Tevin Coleman in the second quarter, his first career forced fumble. Ellerbe finished with a career-high-tying 14 tackles.

• Ellerbe recovered a fumbled snap in the second quarter, his fourth career fumble recovery and first since Oct. 6, 2013 vs. Baltimore while a member of the Miami Dolphins.

• LB Hau'oli Kikaha registered his fourth sack of the season and his third forced fumble. He added seven tackles.

• LB Kasim Edebali recorded a sack of QB Matt Ryan, the fourth of his career and first of the 2015 season.

• The Saints' defense posted a season-high five sacks, the most since the Saints posted seven sacks on Dec. 15, 2014 at Chicago.

• Midway through the first quarter, LB Michael Mauti blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown to put the Saints up 14-0. It was the first blocked punt of Mauti's career, as well as his first career touchdown.

• The last time the Saints blocked and returned a punt for a touchdown was on Sept. 9, 2012 vs. Washington, when DE Martez Wilson blocked a punt and it was recovered and returned four yards by WR Courtney Roby.

• Rich Mauti, Michael's father who spent six seasons with the Saints, had 75 career punt returns and 126 career kickoff returns in the NFL – none for touchdowns. The blocked punt for a score was Michael's first career touchdown.

• T Zach Strief appeared in his 131st career game, moving him into a tie with offensive tackle and 2012 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee William Roaf (1993-2001) for 23rd place on the club's all-time games played list. Only two offensive tackles in Saints history have appeared in more games than Strief (Stan Brock 186, Jim Dombrowski 151).

• CB Keenan Lewis and S Jairus Byrd both appeared in their 80th career games. Lewis posted two tackles while Byrd finished with three tackles.

