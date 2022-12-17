New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Falcons | 2022 NFL Week 15

New Orleans Saints players insist their approach and attitude hasn't changed despite a 4-9 record and microscopic postseason chances, because there only is one way to play NFL games – all out, full speed, with the intent to win.

New Orleans has lost two straight, and four of five, entering Sunday's game against Atlanta (5-8) in the Caesars Superdome. If the Saints are going to post a season sweep over their NFC South Division rivals, here are a few boxes that need to be checked.

1. RATTLE THE ROOK: Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder will be making his regular-season debut Sunday, and while the rookie was impressive during preseason (34 of 56 passing for 431 yards and three touchdowns, with two interceptions, and eight carries for 58 yards), that's not comparable to what the Saints should show him defensively on Sunday. Coach Dennis Allen and co-defensive coordinators Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard need packages that'll confuse the youngster, and make him hold on to the ball a little longer than he prefers. New Orleans will want to keep him in the pocket and force him to be effective from there. The Saints feel their cornerbacks can hold up in coverage, so they may feel comfortable pressuring Ridder with some blitzing.