Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Twelve New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2022 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|LB
|Zack Baun
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Hamstring/Back
|LP
|FP
|DNP
|Questionable
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|FP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|K
|Wil Lutz
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest/Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|S
|P.J. Williams
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|G
|Chuma Edoga
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|KhaDarel Hodge
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Rest
|DNP