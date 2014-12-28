New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: notebook

With the win, the Saints finished the 2014 season 7-9.

The Saints finished at least .500 on the road for the first time since the 2011 season when they went 5-3 and registered their first four-game winning streak on the road since 2010.

New Orleans has swept the Buccaneers for the third consecutive season and has now attained the franchise's second seven-game winning streak against an opponent (Los Angeles Rams, December 9, 1990-October 3, 1993).

The win gave New Orleans a 28-20 road record since 2009, the second-best road record in the league over this period behind New England's 29-19.

The Saints finished with 258 passing first downs on the season, the third-highest total in club history behind 2011 (280) and 2012 (267).

The Saints finished with 6,582 total net yards in 2014, the second-highest total in franchise history behind the NFL record 7,474 in 2011.

QB Drew Brees completed 24-of-38 passes for 281 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Brees finished the season, completing 456 of 659 passes for 4,952 yards with 33 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Brees posted his 25th fourth-quarter comeback since 2006, his 35th overall, the fourth-most in the NFL over that period. In the fourth quarter today, Brees completed five of nine pass attempts for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Brees found WR Marques Colston for a 36-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass. The duo has now connected for 68 touchdowns, ranked as the fifth-most prolific QB-WR combo for touchdowns in NFL history, now ahead of Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne.

Brees played in his 143rd career game today as a Saint, moving him into a tie for 12th on the club's all-time list for games played with Eric Martin.

Colston played in his 133rd career game today, tying him for 21st in club record books with Sam Mills.

Colston caught two passes for 51 yards and a touchdown, moving his season totals

WR Kenny Stills finished with five receptions for 82 yards, ending his season with career-highs in catches and yardage with 63 grabs for a team-leading 931 yards.

TE Jimmy Graham finished with six receptions for 54 yards. Graham finished the season with a team-high 85 grabs for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns.

RB Mark Ingram appeared in his 50th career game today had 14 carries for 57 yards with one touchdown and caught two passes for four yards. Ingram finished the season with 226 carries for 964 yards (4.3 avg.) with nine touchdowns. Ingram's nine rushing touchdowns were the most by a Saint since Pierre Thomas' nine in 2008.

On his 25th birthday, RB Khiry Robinson carried seven times for 15 yards with a second quarter two-yard touchdown, Robinson's first touchdown since his game-winning touchdown on October 5 vs. the Buccaneers in overtime at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. He also had two receptions for 22 yards, including a 17-yard grab in the fourth quarter that

G Jahri Evans played in and started his 142nd career game today, putting him in a

ILB Curtis Lofton appeared in his 112th consecutive career games, tied for the longest consecutive games streak by a linebacker with Julius Peppers.

Lofton started his 99th consecutive game, ranked second among NFL linebackers behind David Harris of the New York Jets (100).

Lofton finished tied for the team lead with 10 tackles (seven solo) to end his season with a career-high 183 stops (126 solo).

DE Tyrunn Walker and DE Cameron Jordan split a sack in the first quarter. Jordan recorded another sack in the fourth quarter to finish with seven on the season.

OLB Junior Galette posted a fourth-quarter sack and safety to increase his season-total to 10 sacks, reaching the double-digit mark in consecutive seasons as a Saint for the first time since Charles Grant in 2003 and 2004.

Galette became the first player in Saints history to record two safeties in a season and the first player in the NFL to do so since 2008 when Jared Allen did so for the Vikings and Jameel McClain did so for the Ravens.