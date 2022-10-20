Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Cardinals | 2022 NFL Week 7

Defense has to find its groove again, run game again should lead way on offense

Oct 20, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

There wasn't much time to backtrack and address what went wrong in the New Orleans Saints' 30-26 loss to Cincinnati. That's the good and bad of a short week. Forge ahead and prepare for the next opponent, which happens to be Arizona at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Either the Saints (2-4) or Cardinals (2-4) are going to move ahead to 3-4. Here are a few ways that it can be the Saints:

1. DEE UP: On offense, the Saints have averaged 30 points per game over the last three, but only have a 1-2 record to show for it. Frankly, if this defense had been what it has been and believes it still is, that record would be flipped at worse, clean at best. Instead, New Orleans allowed a 53-yard drive that led to Minnesota's game-winning field goal, six explosive plays in a win against Seattle, then a crucial explosive play and was unable to get a red zone stop in a loss to Cincinnati. The defense has had stretches where the cleat was on the other foot – 13 points allowed in a loss to Tampa Bay, 15 allowed in a loss to Carolina. That unit really needs to step up against Arizona, especially with receiver De’Andre Hopkins making his season debut after serving a league suspension. Twelve sacks in the last four games is a good sign for New Orleans' defense, and linebacker Demario Davis gets to the quarterback as well as anyone when he blitzes. But New Orleans has to be disciplined in its rush against Kyler Murray. He'll hurt you with the run, he'll buy time and the secondary will have to plaster longer because of it.

Related Links

2. RUN IT BACK: New Orleans has found something on the ground the last two games – 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 62 carries. A wee bit involved trickery (a 44-yard jet sweep by rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed), but the rest has been line-up-and-try-to-stop-us offense, with Alvin Kamara leading the way (202 yards on 42 carries). Arizona only allows 104 rushing yards per game, but on 4.3 yards per carry. The Saints may need to grind out another one, to control the clock and to impose will, especially if it helps keep Murray and the Arizona offense off the field. Taysom Hill has 14 carries for 151 yards and three scores in the two games, but went 9 for 112 and all three touchdowns in one game. He and Kamara, plus Mark Ingram, could be used in heavy doses again and they need to be ready on a few days' rest.

3. RED ALERT: The Saints were 1 of 5 in the red zone against Cincinnati. It's hard to win NFL games with that level of inefficiency close to the goal line. That has to be remedied. It's as simple has that.

4. SURE TACKLING: New Orleans had a tackling issue against Cincinnati, and in large part, it cost the game. This will be another tackling test. Murray gets loose in the open field, and Hopkins is one of the best and most elusive receivers in the league. When the opportunity presents itself, because it's impossible to corral players that good for the entirety of a game, New Orleans' defense has to get them on the ground. In the secondary, that means Bradley Roby, Paulson Adebo, Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye have to take the correct angles and when it's straight up, they have to be able to make a one-on-one stop or, at least, occupy long enough for help to arrive.

5. HOLD ON: New Orleans has failed to hold a fourth-quarter lead in each of its last two losses. The defense hasn't gotten timely stops, the offense hasn't produced a needed score and the result has been a couple of losses that probably shouldn't be on the ledger. If the Saints are in that position again, will they be able to finish off the Cardinals?

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Bengals | 2022 NFL Week 6

Run game will be crucial for offense, harassing Burrow key for defense

news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Seahawks | 2022 NFL Week 5

Turnovers, penalties must be minimized for Saints

news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Vikings | 2022 NFL Week 4

Establishing Kamara presence early should help offense

news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Carolina | 2022 NFL Week 3

Turnovers, sacks have to be minimized

news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Tampa Bay | 2022 NFL Week 2

Run defense needs return to form against Buccaneers

news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Atlanta | 2022 NFL Week 1

Michael Thomas, Jameis Winston, Wil Lutz could play critical roles

news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Atlanta | NFL Week 18

Saints secondary will play vital role

news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Carolina | NFL Week 17

Saints will need to protect quarterback Taysom Hill

news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Miami | NFL Week 16

Rookie quarterback Ian Book will make his NFL debut

news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Tampa Bay | NFL Week 15

Saints have intercepted Tom Brady seven times, sacked him nine times in last three regular-season games

news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against New York Jets | NFL Week 14

Alvin Kamara returns after four-game absence to bolster Saints' run game

Advertising