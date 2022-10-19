Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 7 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Fourteen New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Chest
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Keith Kirkwood
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Rib
|LP
|FP
|FP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest
|LP
|LP
|FP
|G
|Calvin Throckmorton
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Chest
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Back/Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QB
|Andy Dalton
|Back
|LP
|LP
|FP
ARIZONA CARDINALS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|WR
|Marquise Brown
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|James Conner
|Ribs
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|LB
|Dennis Gardeck
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|K
|Matt Prater
|Left Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|G
|Justin Pugh
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|S
|Jalen Thompson
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|RB
|Darrel Williams
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Eno Benjamin
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|FP
|LB
|Zaven Collins
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|DE
|Michael Dogbe
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|FP
|CB
|Trayvon Mullen
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DT
|Rashard Lawrence
|Hand
|FP
|FP