Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 7 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Five Saints players OUT against Arizona for Thursday Night Football

Oct 19, 2022 at 03:51 PM
New Orleans Saints
Fourteen New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 NFL season.

PositionNameInjuryMondayTuesdayWednesdayGame Status
WRMichael ThomasFootDNPDNPDNPOut
WRJarvis LandryAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
GAndrus PeatChestDNPDNPDNPOut
TEAdam TrautmanAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
WRKeith KirkwoodAnkleDNPDNPLPQuestionable
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNPDNPDNPOut
RBMark IngramKneeLPLPLP
CBPaulson AdeboKneeLPLPLPQuestionable
SMarcus MayeRibLPFPFP
TRyan RamczykRestLPLPFP
GCalvin ThrockmortonHipLPLPLPQuestionable
DEPayton TurnerChestLPLPLPQuestionable
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleLPLPLP
QBAndy DaltonBackLPLPFP

ARIZONA CARDINALS

PositionNameInjuryMondayTuesdayWednesdayGame Status
WRMarquise BrownFootDNPDNPDNPOut
RBJames ConnerRibsDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
LBDennis GardeckAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
CRodney HudsonKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
KMatt PraterLeft HipDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
GJustin PughKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
SJalen ThompsonHamstringDNPLPLPQuestionable
RBDarrel WilliamsKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
RBEno BenjaminFootLPLPFP
LBZaven CollinsShoulderLPLPFP
DEMichael DogbeElbowLPLPFP
CBTrayvon MullenHamstringLPLPLPQuestionable
DTRashard LawrenceHandFPFP

