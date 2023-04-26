Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce sellout for 2023 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off competition presented by COX

Saints Draft event will be held on Saturday, April 29 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Apr 26, 2023 at 05:44 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints today announced the 2023 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off this Saturday, April 29 is sold out. The event takes place from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center (5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA).

New to this year's event will be a crawfish cook-off competition featuring the following local restaurants and caterers all vying for the first-annual title Saturday:

  • Bobby's Seafood – River Ridge, LA
  • Cajun Cowboy Kitchen – Baton Rouge, LA
  • Cypress Point Seafood Co. – Gibson, LA
  • Mandeville Seafood – Mandeville, LA
  • Mr. Mudbug – New Orleans, LA
  • Parish Seafood Co. – Welsh, LA
Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to try each crawfish vendor and vote for their favorite crawfish. The 2023 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off will also include special appearances by current and former Saints players, Saints Mascots, and the Saints Cheer Krewe. Guests in attendance will be able to watch the 2023 NFL Draft on televisions at the event, as the Saints currently have five draft selections on Saturday.

April is Autism Awareness Month, and proceeds from the event will be donated to benefit Autism Society of Greater New Orleans, Autism Speaks, Kulture City, Raphael Village, and SOAR.

Complimentary parking will be provided in the Shrine on Airline parking lots. Please visit neworleanssaints.com for more information.

Photos: Fans attend annual Saints Draft Boil | 2022 NFL Draft

New Orleans Saints fans attended the team's annual Draft Boil at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 30 on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

New Orleans Saints fans attended the team's annual Draft Boil at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 30 on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

New Orleans Saints fans attended the team's annual Draft Boil at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 30 on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
