NFL Draft history: A look back at the 29th pick

As we approach the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27-29, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (29th overall), Round 2 (40th), Round 3 (71st), Round 4 (115th), Round 5 (146th and 165th), and Round 7 (227th and 257th).
Over the last 10 drafts, the 29th overall pick has seen defensive tackles selected three times while wide receivers and offensive linemen have been selected twice each. The Saints have selected 29th twice in franchise history. They drafted defensive tackle Derland Moore in 1973 and safety Russell Gary in 1981.
YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 29TH PICK:
2022: New England Patriots, G – Cole Strange, Tennessee-Chattanooga
2021: Green Bay Packers, DB – Eric Stokes, Georgia
2020: Tennessee Titans, T – Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
2019: Seattle Seahawks, DE – L.J. Collier, TCU
2018: Jacksonville Jaguars, DT – Taven Bryan, Florida
2017: Cleveland Browns, TE – David Njoku, Miami (Fla.)
2016: Arizona Cardinals, DT – Robert Nkemdiche, Mississippi
2015: Indianapolis Colts, WR – Phillip Dorsett, Miami (Fla.) (Super Bowl LIII champion)
2014: New England Patriots, DT – Dominque Easley, Florida (Super Bowl XLIX champion)
2013: Minnesota Vikings, WR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Tennessee (Super Bowl LIII champion, 4x first team All-Pro, 3x second team All-Pro, 4x Pro Bowl selection, NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, PFWA All-Rookie Team)
29 TO THE 504:
The Saints are no stranger to pick No. 29, but it has been quite a few years since they found themselves in this slot. The last time New Orleans made a selection at 29th overall was 1981, where they chose Safety Russell Gary.