NFL Draft history: A look back at the 40th pick

Photos from day 1 for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
As we approach the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27-29, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (29th overall), Round 2 (40th), Round 3 (71st), Round 4 (115th), Round 5 (146th and 165th), and Round 7 (227th and 257th).
Over the last ten drafts, wide receivers have been selected four times with the 40th overall pick, while linebackers and defensive backs have been selected twice each. The Saints have selected 40th overall five times in franchise history. They drafted DB Tracey Porter in 2008, FS Josh Bullocks in 2005, TE Cameron Cleeland in 1998, DB Je'Rod Cherry in 1996, and WR Lonzell Hill in 1987.
YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 40TH PICK:
2022: Seattle Seahawks, LB Boye Mafe, Minnesota
2021: Atlanta Falcons, DB – Richie Grant, Central Florida
2020: Houston Texans, DT – Ross Blacklock, TCU
2019: Oakland Raiders, DB – Trayvon Mullen, Clemson
2018: Denver Broncos, WR – Courtland Sutton, Southern Methodist (1x Pro Bowl selection)2017: Carolina Panthers, WR – Curtis Samuel, Ohio State
2016: New York Giants, WR – Sterling Shepard, Oklahoma (PFWA All-Rookie Team)2015: Tennessee Titans, WR – Dorial Green-Beckham, Missouri
2014: Detroit Lions, LB – Kyle Van Noy, BYU (Super Bowl LI and LIII Champion)
2013: San Francisco 49ers, DE – Tank Carradine, Florida State
40 TO THE 504:
The Saints are no stranger to pick No. 40, but it has been a few years since they found themselves in this slot. The last time New Orleans made a selection at 40th overall was 2008, where they chose DB Tracey Porter.