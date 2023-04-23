NFL Draft history: A look back at the 40th pick

As we approach the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27-29, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (29th overall), Round 2 (40th), Round 3 (71st), Round 4 (115th), Round 5 (146th and 165th), and Round 7 (227th and 257th).

Over the last ten drafts, wide receivers have been selected four times with the 40th overall pick, while linebackers and defensive backs have been selected twice each. The Saints have selected 40th overall five times in franchise history. They drafted DB Tracey Porter in 2008, FS Josh Bullocks in 2005, TE Cameron Cleeland in 1998, DB Je'Rod Cherry in 1996, and WR Lonzell Hill in 1987.