New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

May 18, 2022
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent center/guard Josh Andrews, rookie free agent defensive tackle Josh Black and placed linebacker Sharif Finch on Injured Reserve. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Andrews, 6-2, 298, originally signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State in 2014 and has played in 42 regular season games with four starts for the Eagles (2015-16), Colts (2018-19), Jets (2020) and Falcons (2021). The Ontario, Calif. native has four starts at right guard (three) and left guard (one). Andrews appeared in two games for Atlanta in 2021.

Prior to his NFL career, Andrews played four seasons at Oregon State, where he appeared in 39 games with 32 starts, including 30 starts at left guard to end his collegiate career.

Black, 6-3, 290, appeared in 60 games with 48 starts for Syracuse from 2016-21. The Machesney Park, Ill. native tallied 155 tackles, 24.0 stops for loss, eight sacks, two fumble recoveries, an interception and two blocked kicks with the Orange. In 2021, Black started all-12 games at defensive tackle, recording 35 tackles (18 solo), six stops for loss and a split sack, earning Honorable Mention All-ACC. Black participated in the Saints' rookie minicamp this past weekend on a tryout basis.

