New Orleans Saints announce roster moves ahead of Sunday's game at Atlanta

Tackle Caleb Benenoch has been placed on Reserve/Covid-19 list

Jan 08, 2022 at 05:13 PM
The New Orleans Saints placed tackle ﻿Caleb Benenoch﻿ on the Reserve/Covid-19 list ahead of Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons.

Defensive tackle ﻿Malcolm Roach﻿ (standard), defensive back ﻿KeiVarae Russell﻿(standard), and guard/center Will Clapp(Covid-19) have been elevated from the practice squad.

The Saints (8-8) will play the Falcons (7-9) at 3:25 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. If the Saints win and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Los Angeles Rams the Saints will make the NFC playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

The game will be broadcast by Fox and WWL-870. The game also will be streamed on the Saints app presented by Verizon.

Advertising