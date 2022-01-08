New Orleans Saints announce roster moves ahead of Sunday's game at Atlanta

The New Orleans Saints placed tackle Caleb Benenoch on the Reserve/Covid-19 list ahead of Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons.
Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (standard), defensive back KeiVarae Russell(standard), and guard/center Will Clapp(Covid-19) have been elevated from the practice squad.
The Saints (8-8) will play the Falcons (7-9) at 3:25 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. If the Saints win and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Los Angeles Rams the Saints will make the NFC playoffs as the No. 7 seed.
The game will be broadcast by Fox and WWL-870. The game also will be streamed on the Saints app presented by Verizon.