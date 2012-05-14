Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Announce Roster Moves

Saints announce roster moves following three-day rookie mini-camp

May 14, 2012 at 04:00 AM
loomis_draft_presser.jpg

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Monday the team has signed tackle Hutch Eckerson, cornerback Nick Hixson, guard DeOn'tae Pannell and linebacker Lawrence Wilson. The club has also waived tackle Dan Hoch, guard Nick Howell, linebacker Stephen Johnson, tackle Phil Trautwein and cornerback Josh Victorian. All four new additions participated in last weekend's rookie minicamp.

Eckerson is a 6-6, 310-pound product of South Carolina who first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signed by the San Diego Chargers in 2011, before being waived prior to the regular season. The Lumberton, N.C. native played for the Gamecocks from 2006-10. He started 23 career games, seeing action at both tackle spots.

Hixson (6-0, 189) participated in this weekend's camp after a standout four-year career at Hillsdale (Mich.) College. He excelled at cornerback, wide receiver and kickoff returner for the Chargers, where as a senior in 2011, he had two interceptions and broke up 11 passes, while also averaging 22.3 yards per kick return, as he was a First-Team All-GLIAC selection.

Pannell, a rookie from Penn State, also participated in the Saints' rookie minicamp on a tryout basis last weekend. The 6-5, 310-pound native of Southfield, Mich. has extensive starting experience for the Nittany Lions at both guard and tackle. After alternating at both positions early in his college career, Pannell moved to the interior as a junior and started at guard for Penn State as a senior in 2011.

Wilson is a 6-1, 225-pound product of the University of Connecticut who first entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2011. After being waived by Carolina prior to the start of the regular season, he spent two months on their practice squad and spent most of the 2012 offseason on the roster of the Tennessee Titans. The Tuscaloosa, Ala. native played for the Huskies from 2007-10, where he ended his career as one of the most accomplished defensive players in the school's history. He appeared in 52 contests with a  school-record 51 starts and ended his career second in school history with 449 tackles, also adding 35.5 stops for a loss, 9.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, five interceptions that included a school-record three returns for touchdowns and ten passes defensed. As a senior in 2010, he started all 13 games at middle linebacker and was a first-team All-Big East selection as he led the concerned for the second consecutive season with  123 tackles, while adding ten stops for a loss, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and three passes defensed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints hit reset button entering bye week

'We know we have to do better than what we've done, we've been way too inconsistent'
news

New Orleans Saints defense faces another mobile quarterback against Vikings

'"It's another one of those weeks where it's no fun to rush the quarterback"
news

Taysom Hill's selflessness, versatility have helped lead way for New Orleans Saints

'I'm just a football player, and there have been some unique things that I've been able to do'
news

Cornerback Paulson Adebo rising to occasion for New Orleans Saints defense

NFC Defensive Player of the Week has team-leading four interceptions, 11 pass breakups
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

With his three takeaways against Chicago, the Mansfield, Texas native is now tied for first in the NFL in takeaways in 2023
news

New Orleans Saints defense in 'taking' spirit this season

Allen: 'I think we've probably done a better job of putting an emphasis on it'
news

Cornerback Paulson Adebo produces three of New Orleans Saints' five turnovers in win over Chicago

Taysom Hill has touchdown pass and reception in victory
news

Receiver Michael Thomas back doing Michael Thomas things while assuming leadership role for New Orleans Saints offense

'I believe in always being honest with guys. Tough love, but being honest'
news

Saints nominate linebacker Pete Werner for 2023 Salute to Service Award

Second-year linebacker gets nod as team nominee
news

New Orleans Saints offensive production skyrocketed with red zone efficiency

'When you finish in the red zone, it makes everybody feel better about when you get a lot of yards and move the ball'
news

With offense making jump forward, New Orleans Saints look to get defense back up to speed in first halves

'I've got to do a better job of preparing our guys for what they might see early on in games'
news

New Orleans Saints get proper offensive, defensive recipe for victory over Colts

Offense has its best scoring output of season in 38-27 win
Advertising