New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Phillips, 6 feet 5, 251 pounds, is a nine-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL Draft (208th overall) out of the University of Virginia. The Hot Springs, Va., native has appeared in 112 games with 39 starts and has posted career totals of 55 receptions for 390 yards with five touchdowns and 35 special teams tackles. Phillips was on the Saints active roster for the December 24 game vs. Atlanta after spending the preseason with the club and recorded a special teams tackle. In 2016, Phillips started the season with the Denver Broncos where he appeared in eight games with three starts and posted five receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown. He was claimed off of waivers by the Saints at midseason and then appeared in eight games for the Black and Gold with four starts and caught five passes for 32 yards.