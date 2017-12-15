Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints have claimed sixth-year LB Jonathan Freeny

Dec 15, 2017 at 05:35 AM

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday, Dec. 15 that they have claimed sixth-year linebacker Jonathan Freeny off of waivers from the New England Patriots* *and have waived cornerback Sterling Moore. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Freeny, 6 feet 2, 255 pounds, has spent time with Baltimore, Jacksonville and New England after originally being signed as an undrafted rookie by Miami in 2011. Freeny has appeared in 66 career games and has totaled 70 tackles (44 solo), one sack, two passes defensed, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries. Freeny also has 31 special teams stops, including a career-high 43 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries with New England in 2015. He appeared in all 16 games in 2012 and 2013 with Miami. Freeny appeared in three games for Baltimore in 2017, where he made two solo special teams tackles and played in this past Monday night's game for New England at Miami where he made two solo tackles before being waived, Dec. 13.

Freeny, 28, played collegiately at Rutgers and was a two-year starter, appearing in 46 games and totaling 93 tackles, 20 TFLs, 11.0 sacks, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries and one INT. Freeny, a native of Margate, Fla., attended Coconut Creek (Fla.) High School and was an All-Broward selection as a senior by the Miami Herald. He was born on June 15, 1989.

The Saints have 53 players on their active roster and 11 players on their practice squad.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Offensive line paves way to another banner rushing day for New Orleans Saints

Demario Davis supplies defensive pressure with two sacks

news

New Orleans Saints come up short in red zone on offense and defense in 30-26 loss to Cincinnati

Saints go 1 for 5 in red zone, Bengals go 3 for 3

news

Andy Dalton will make third consecutive start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints, against former team

'He has a certain leadership quality and a certain poise that I think the guys gravitate toward'

news

New Orleans Saints offense has been on a roll last six quarters

Saints have scored seven touchdowns and 57 points, with 700 yards in last six quarters

news

Quarterback Jameis Winston returns to practice for New Orleans Saints

'This is part of the rehab process. It's another step in the right direction'

news

Taysom Hill gives star turn to 'fluid' role with New Orleans Saints

"I'm at a point in my career where I'm just going to do my best in whatever opportunity it is"

news

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill selected as FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Hill had three rushing touchdowns versus Seahawks.

news

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Hill had four touchdowns in win over Seahawks

news

Punishing run game leads New Orleans Saints offense against Seattle

Saints had two 100-yard rushers, gained 235 yards on 48 carries as a team

news

Pete Werner's forced fumble stifled Seattle's momentum, positioned New Orleans Saints for lead-taking touchdown

Second-year linebacker has two forced fumbles this season

news

Taysom Hill and New Orleans Saints offense flex muscle against Seattle in 39-32 victory

Hill ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns, completed pass for 22-yard touchdown

news

Andy Dalton will start second straight game at quarterback for New Orleans Saints

'I feel really good about where I'm at in this offense, just the understanding of everything'

Advertising