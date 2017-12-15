New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Freeny, 6 feet 2, 255 pounds, has spent time with Baltimore, Jacksonville and New England after originally being signed as an undrafted rookie by Miami in 2011. Freeny has appeared in 66 career games and has totaled 70 tackles (44 solo), one sack, two passes defensed, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries. Freeny also has 31 special teams stops, including a career-high 43 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries with New England in 2015. He appeared in all 16 games in 2012 and 2013 with Miami. Freeny appeared in three games for Baltimore in 2017, where he made two solo special teams tackles and played in this past Monday night's game for New England at Miami where he made two solo tackles before being waived, Dec. 13.