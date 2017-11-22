New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday, Nov. 22 that they have signed cornerback Dexter McDougle, re-signed cornerback Sterling Moore, waived linebacker Adam Bighilland placed defensive end Alex Okaforon Injured Reserve. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

McDougle, 5 feet 10, 195 pounds, was originally a third-round draft pick (80th overall) of the New York Jets in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Maryland. After spending his first season on Injured Reserve, he has played in 28 career games and has posted career totals of three solo tackles, one pass defensed and 13 special teams stops. The Falmouth, Va. native was acquired by Philadelphia from the Jets near the end of the 2017 preseason and played in eight games for the Eagles this season, recording two solo tackles and four special teams stops. McDougle was a three-year starter for the Terrapins, where he totaled 151 tackles, 22 passes defensed and six interceptions in 39 contests with 28 starts.

Moore, 5-10, 202, is a seven-year NFL veteran who has played in 15 contests for the Saints the last two seasons. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Methodist by the Oakland Raiders in 2011, Moore has played in 71 career games with 31 starts for six clubs and has recorded 182 tackles, six interceptions, 39 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In two games in 2017, Moore made three solo stops and after being signed at the conclusion of the 2016 season, he appeared in 13 games with 12 starts last year for the Saints and registered a career-high 55 tackles (47 solo), two interceptions, a team-leading and career-high 14 passes defensed and one forced fumble.