New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday that they have signed tight end Kevin Brock, long snapper Chris Highland and guard Cole Manhart, waived/injured center Mike Brewster, terminated the contract/failed physical of nose tackle Brodrick Bunkley and terminated the contract of outside linebacker Junior Galette. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Wide receiver Marques Colston, safety Jairus Byrd and defensive lineman Glenn Foster will start camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Brock, 6 feet 5, 214 pounds, was originally signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers. He has appeared in 20 career regular season games with two starts for Buffalo, Kansas City and Cincinnati and has recorded career totals of 10 receptions for 84 yards. In 2014, Brock appeared in 14 games with two starts for the Bengals and made five grabs for 21 yards. The Hackensack, N.J., native also started Cincinnati's playoff game and added a 7-yard reception.

Highland, 6-2, 230, originally participated in New Orleans' May rookie minicamp after being a member of the Illinois State football team from 2010-14. The native of Bloomington, Ill., handled Illinois State's long snapping duties his final three seasons. As a senior in 2014, he was an Associated Press first-team All-America selection.