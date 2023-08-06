New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Kirklin, 6-0, 184, was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as a rookie free agent in 2022, out of Louisiana State University. The former Lutcher High School standout had three receptions for 23 yards with a club best two touchdowns in the 2022 preseason. He then spent the first week of the 2022 season on the team's practice squad. In four games for the XFL's Houston Roughnecks in 2023, he posted 15 receptions for 253 yards and four touchdowns.

Kirklin played 57 games with three starts over five seasons (2017-21) with the Tigers as a wide receiver, quarterback and defensive back. He finished his collegiate career with 20 receptions for 313 yards and three touchdowns, added 13 carries for 67 yards and also threw for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 7-of-11 (63.6%) passing. During his super senior season in 2021, Kirklin played in nine games, including starting at quarterback in LSU's matchup against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. He also added 10 tackles on defense and had three kick returns for 38 yards. Kirklin played wide receiver in eight games, hauling in four passes for 49 yards