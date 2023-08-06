New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Sunday that the club has signed wide receiver Jontre Kirklin and placed running back Eno Benjamin on Injured Reserve.
Kirklin, 6-0, 184, was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as a rookie free agent in 2022, out of Louisiana State University. The former Lutcher High School standout had three receptions for 23 yards with a club best two touchdowns in the 2022 preseason. He then spent the first week of the 2022 season on the team's practice squad. In four games for the XFL's Houston Roughnecks in 2023, he posted 15 receptions for 253 yards and four touchdowns.
Kirklin played 57 games with three starts over five seasons (2017-21) with the Tigers as a wide receiver, quarterback and defensive back. He finished his collegiate career with 20 receptions for 313 yards and three touchdowns, added 13 carries for 67 yards and also threw for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 7-of-11 (63.6%) passing. During his super senior season in 2021, Kirklin played in nine games, including starting at quarterback in LSU's matchup against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. He also added 10 tackles on defense and had three kick returns for 38 yards. Kirklin played wide receiver in eight games, hauling in four passes for 49 yards
Kirklin was a standout quarterback at Lutcher High where he helped lead the Bulldogs to consecutive Class 3A state championships (2015-16) as a junior and senior. He accumulated over 5,000 passing yards and added 1,700 rushing during his sophomore and junior seasons, accounting for 92 total touchdowns during that span. Kirklin finished his prep career with 147 TDs, over 7,500 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards. He was voted to the 2016 All-State Class 3A Offensive Team by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and was a finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award, recognizing productivity on the field while displaying high-character, unselfishness and sportsmanship.
