Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas return to active roster

Jan 09, 2021 at 03:35 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have activated from Reserve/COVID-19 RB ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿, activated from Injured Reserve WR/RS ﻿Deonte Harris﻿, CB ﻿Patrick Robinson﻿ and WR ﻿Michael Thomas﻿, elevated LB ﻿Chase Hansen﻿ and WR ﻿Lil'Jordan Humphrey﻿ to the active roster from the practice squad, waived WR ﻿Jake Kumerow﻿ and placed G/C ﻿Nick Easton﻿ on Injured Reserve, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Four players added to reserve/Covid-19 list
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston activated from Covid-19 list
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Drew Brees activated from injured reserve
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Justin Hardee activated from injured reserve
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins activated from injured reserve
news

New Orleans Saints place guard Derrick Kelly on Covid-19 reserve list

Center Cameron Tom elevated from practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Left tackle Terron Armstead placed on Covid-19/reserve list
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves, presented by Hancock Whitney

Garrett Griffin, Ryan Glasgow added to active roster
news

New Orleans Saints acquire linebacker Kwon Alexander

Six-year NFL veteran joins New Orleans in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Three players elevated to the active roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Three players added to the active roster for Week 4 vs. Lions

Advertising