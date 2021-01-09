The New Orleans Saints have activated from Reserve/COVID-19 RB Alvin Kamara, activated from Injured Reserve WR/RS Deonte Harris, CB Patrick Robinson and WR Michael Thomas, elevated LB Chase Hansen and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the active roster from the practice squad, waived WR Jake Kumerow and placed G/C Nick Easton on Injured Reserve, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas return to active roster
Jan 09, 2021 at 03:35 PM