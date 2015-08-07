New Orleans Saints announce roster move

Manning, 5 feet 11, 196 pounds, is an undrafted rookie free agent out of Northwest Missouri State. He was with the Packers in May and had a tryout with the Chiefs in their minicamp.

Foster, who entered training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, played 17 games for the Saints in 2013-14. He joined the team as a rookie free agent from Illinois and had his best season as a rookie, when he totaled nine tackles, three sacks and a pass defensed in 12 games. Last year he played in five games before being injured and placed on injured reserve.