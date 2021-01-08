New Orleans Saints Alvin Kamara, Demario Davis and Ryan Ramczyk named to All-Pro second team

Alvin Kamara's franchise record-setting regular season and NFL single-game record culminated Friday with the New Orleans Saints running back earning a spot on the AP All-Pro second team.

Kamara was joined by linebacker Demario Davis and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk on the second team, as the Saints (12-4) won the NFC South Division for the fourth consecutive year. New Orleans will play Chicago (8-8) in an NFC Wild Card playoff game Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

It was the second All-Pro selection for Kamara and Davis, and the third for Ramczyk.

"They're all deserving," Saints Coach Sean Payton said. "I'm trying to figure out how you make All-Pro and not the Pro Bowl. But, no, I think that the players and people that follow this game would treat that (All-Pro) team as probably the most difficult to make."

Kamara, who was first-team All-Pro at the Flex position as a rookie, established a franchise record with 21 touchdowns during the regular season, including 16 rushing, another team mark. But on Christmas Day, in a 52-33 victory over Minnesota in the Superdome, he took center stage of the nationally televised game with six rushing touchdowns, tying the NFL record.

For the season, Kamara ran for 932 yards on 187 carries, and caught a career-high 83 passes for 756 yards and five scores.

Davis has established himself as one of the league's best linebackers in his three seasons with the Saints. Last season, he was first-team All-Pro when he totaled 111 tackles, four sacks, 11 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, 12 passes defensed and an interception.

This year, he posted similar numbers: a team-leading 119 tackles, four sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits and five passes defensed.

Ramczyk also was a first-team selection last season, after being a second-team pick in 2018. The right tackle was a Game 1 starter for the Saints after being drafted with the final pick of the first round in 2017, and only has missed one regular-season game in his four-year career.