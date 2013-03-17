New Orleans Saints Agree to Terms with WR Courtney Roby

The New Orleans Saints announced Monday that they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with unrestricted free agent wide receiver Courtney Roby. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Roby first signed with the Saints as a free agent during the 2008 season and has been one of the club's top cover-men on special teams, as well as on the kickoff and punt return unites. In a show of respect from his teammates, he's been voted the club's special teams captain the past two seasons.