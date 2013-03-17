New Orleans Saints Agree to Terms with WR Courtney Roby

The New Orleans Saints announced Monday that they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with unrestricted free agent wide receiver Courtney Roby. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Roby first signed with the Saints as a free agent during the 2008 season and has been one of the club's top cover-men on special teams, as well as on the kickoff and punt return unites. In a show of respect from his teammates, he's been voted the club's special teams captain the past two seasons.
A former third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2005, the five-year veteran has played in 61 games with the Saints, averaging 25.6 yards on 94 kickoff returns with a touchdown and has posted a club-best 61 special teams stops with two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble over that period. The 6-0, 189 pounder appeared in 13 games in 2012 and again finished among team leaders with 10 special teams tackle. He also recovered a blocked punt in the season opener vs. Washington that he returned for a touchdown and caught one pass for nine yards.