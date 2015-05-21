New Orleans Saints agree to terms with top pick Andrus Peat on four-year contract

Peat (6-7, 316) was selected 13th overall by the Saints in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Stanford. The native of Tempe, Ariz. played three seasons at Stanford from 2012-14. The offensive lineman opened 27 games over the last two seasons for the Cardinal and played in 41 contests overall during his career. In 2014, he anchored the left side of the offensive line, blocking for an offense that averaged 158.8 rushing yards per game. Peat was named a first-team All-American by several news organizations and was a second-team selection by the Associated Press. He was an All-Pac 12 first-team selection and an Outland Trophy semifinalist.