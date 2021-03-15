Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with OL James Hurst

Offensive lineman signs three-year deal with Saints

Mar 15, 2021 at 04:27 PM
New Orleans Saints
CP-Hurst-1920-031521
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with OL ﻿James Hurst﻿ on a three-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Hurst was originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of the University of North Carolina in 2014 and played for the Ravens from 2014-19 and for New Orleans in 2020. After joining Baltimore, Hurst immediately became a valuable lineman as a rookie, appearing in all 16 regular season games with five starts at left tackle. Over seven NFL seasons with the Saints and Ravens, the Plainfield, Ind. native has played in 102 regular contests with 49 starts at left guard (20), left tackle (19), right tackle and jumbo formations. He has also appeared in six postseason contests with three starts at left tackle, right tackle and right guard. In 2020, Hurst appeared in all 12 regular season games with two starts at left tackle, one at left guard and two in jumbo formations for a Saints offense that ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing yards per game. He also appeared in both playoff contests.

Hurst, 6-5, 310, opened 48-of-50 contests at North Carolina as a four-year starter at left tackle, earning All-ACC first-team honors as both a senior and junior in addition to All-ACC second-team honors as a sophomore.

