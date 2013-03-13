New Orleans Saints Agree To Terms With LS Justin Drescher On A Four-Year Contract

The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with restricted free agent LS Justin Drescher on a four-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Drescher was first signed by New Orleans as a rookie free agent in November of 2010 and has handled snapping duties on punts and placekicks in 38 regular season games and three postseason contests since joining the team.

In 2012, the former University of Colorado standout handled snapping duties for P Thomas Morstead and K Garrett Hartley. His consistency aided Morstead, who earned his first career Pro Bowl nod and second-team Associated Press All-Pro honors, ranking first in the NFC and second in the NFL with a club-record 50.1 gross punting average and a 43.2 net average that also shattered the franchise mark and was the fourth-highest figure of all-time. Hartley connected on 18-of-22 field goal attempts and finished with a career-high 111 points.