New Orleans Saints agree to terms with fullback Erik Lorig on four-year contract

He played his first four seasons with Tampa Bay

Mar 18, 2014 at 04:22 AM

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent fullback Erik Lorig on a four-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. Lorig comes to New Orleans after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2010-13.

Lorig, 6 feet 4, 250 pounds, was originally chosen by the Buccaneers as a seventh-round draft pick (253rd overall) in 2010 out of Stanford. The Rolling Hills, Calif., native has appeared in 56 career games with 24 starts at fullback and tight end. Lorig was originally drafted as a defensive end and converted to fullback/tight end early in his rookie season, blocking for two different 1,000-yard rushers, while also catching 30 passes for 193 yards with one touchdown and contributing on special teams with 17 tackles. In 2013, he appeared in 15 games with nine starts and recorded 11 receptions for 47 yards. In 2012, he played in all 16 games with seven starts, serving as a lead blocker for Buccaneers running back Doug Martin, who rushed for 1,454 yards with 11 touchdowns, breaking the team's rookie rushing record, finishing third in the NFL with 1,926 total yards from scrimmage and being selected to the Pro Bowl. Lorig caught 12 passes for 83 yards himself.  In 2010, after transitioning early in the season to offense, He was a blocker in a rushing attack that helped fellow rookie LeGarrette Blount rush for 1,007 yards as Tampa Bay improved from 4-12 to 10-6.

In five years at Stanford, Lorig started 25 of 29 games, switching to defensive end from tight end in 2007. He finished his career with the Cardinal recording 95 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks, earning Honorable Mention All-Pac 10 as a junior and being selected to the conference's All-Academic team twice. He graduated in 2009 with a bachelor's degree in public policy.

