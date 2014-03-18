New Orleans Saints agree to terms with fullback Erik Lorig on four-year contract

Lorig, 6 feet 4, 250 pounds, was originally chosen by the Buccaneers as a seventh-round draft pick (253rd overall) in 2010 out of Stanford. The Rolling Hills, Calif., native has appeared in 56 career games with 24 starts at fullback and tight end. Lorig was originally drafted as a defensive end and converted to fullback/tight end early in his rookie season, blocking for two different 1,000-yard rushers, while also catching 30 passes for 193 yards with one touchdown and contributing on special teams with 17 tackles. In 2013, he appeared in 15 games with nine starts and recorded 11 receptions for 47 yards. In 2012, he played in all 16 games with seven starts, serving as a lead blocker for Buccaneers running back Doug Martin, who rushed for 1,454 yards with 11 touchdowns, breaking the team's rookie rushing record, finishing third in the NFL with 1,926 total yards from scrimmage and being selected to the Pro Bowl. Lorig caught 12 passes for 83 yards himself. In 2010, after transitioning early in the season to offense, He was a blocker in a rushing attack that helped fellow rookie LeGarrette Blount rush for 1,007 yards as Tampa Bay improved from 4-12 to 10-6.