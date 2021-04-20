Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Christian Montano

Montano spent the 2020 offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Apr 20, 2021 at 01:30 PM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with free agent G ﻿Christian Montano﻿.

Montano, 24, spent the 2020 offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers, following a highly productive college career at both Brown University (2014-18) and Tulane University (2019). The 6-foot-4 300-pound offensive lineman spent his first five college football seasons at Brown, where he was a three-year starter and second-team All-Ivy honoree and two-time semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy (academic Heisman Trophy).

After graduating from Brown with a degree in economics, Montano spent his graduate transfer season in 2019 at Tulane, where he was started all 13 games for a Green Wave offense that was a catalyst for an attack that averaged more than 33 points and 455 yards of total offense a game. The Green Wave's rushing attack totaled a school-record 3,612 rushing yards as Tulane won Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, winning bowl games in back-to-back seasons for the first time. The Orange, Ct. native was the 2019 Walter Camp Connecticut Player of the Year, an award voted on by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and presented to the top college football player who is a resident and/or played scholastically in the state of Connecticut. He was also a semifinalist for the Jason Witten College Man of the Year Award.

