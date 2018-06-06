New Orleans Saints A.J. Klein and Benjamin Watson host Celebrity Black and Gold Softball game

Join New Orleans Saints linebacker A.J. Klein and tight end Benjamin Watson as they host the Annual Black & Gold Celebrity Softball Game on Wednesday, June 6, at Tulane University's Turchin Stadium. All proceeds will benefit Son of a Saint and Team Gleason.

Klein, Watson and Saints alum Zach Strief along with other teammates are among some of the big names taking part in the event. This family-friendly experience will include autograph opportunities, food, fun, competition and more. Anticipated attendance is estimated at more than 1,300 black and gold supporters.

Tickets for the softball game are on sale now, and cost $10 for adults while children age 10 and younger are able to attend for free. There will also be free admission for teachers, first responders and military when they present their ID upon gate entry. Fans who purchase tickets before game day will also have the chance to win prizes and participate in other special activities during the game.

On game day, gates at Turchin Stadium will open at 5:30 p.m. The Home Run Derby will start at promptly at 6:30 p.m. followed by the highly anticipated Offense vs. Defense softball game. Additionally, in support of the Black & Gold Celebrity Softball Game experience, supporters can donate $25 to be entered into a drawing for a chance to win two tickets and two pregame sideline passes to a 2018 Saints home game. Winner of the drawing need not be present. Proceeds from the raffle will also benefit Son of a Saint and Team Gleason.

"The Black and Gold Celebrity Softball Game is a great opportunity to bring together members of the community with some of their favorite heroes," said Son of a Saint Founder and President Bivian "Sonny" Lee III. "We appreciate everyone's involvement in this great event, as it will go a long way in helping us achieve our mission of equipping young boys with the tools they need to become productive men."

"We are thankful to everyone who is planning to come out to support the event," said Team Gleason Associated Executive Director Blair Casey. "We look forward to partnering with Son of a Saint and creating an event that the community will be excited about."

Son of a Saint and Team Gleason are also extending a special thanks to Allstate for providing agents from across the New Orleans area to volunteer in support of this year's Black & Gold Celebrity Softball Game.

"Allstate is committed to making a positive change in our community," says Allstate local spokesperson Mike Singler. "We can't think of a better way to volunteer our time as a group than in supporting Son of a Saint and Team Gleason."

For more information regarding sponsorship or partnership opportunities, please contact sonny@sonofasaint.org

Tickets to the Black & Gold Celebrity Softball Game can be purchased HERE or at the entry gate on game day.

*About Son of a Saint *SON OF A SAINT launched in 2011 to address the burgeoning problem of fatherless boys in the New Orleans area. Under the direction of Bivian "Sonny" Lee, the 501(c)(3) organization is dedicated to its mission of enhancing the lives young males through mentorship, emotional support, development of life skills, exposure to constructive experiences and formation of positive, lasting peer-to-peer relationships. For more information or to get involved, visit www.sonofasaint.org.

*About Team Gleason *TEAM GLEASON is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded by former NFL player, Steve Gleason. After being diagnosed with ALS in 2011, Steve founded Team Gleason, an organization focused on providing an immediate impact to people living with ALS through innovative technology, adventures, equipment and care services.