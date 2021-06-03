Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2021 preseason schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Saints preseason opens on the road vs. Ravens, host Jaguars and Cardinals

Jun 03, 2021 at 06:45 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints have announced their 2021 preseason schedule presented by SeatGeek.

With the National Football League's new 17 regular season game, three preseason contest format, the Saints will open their 2021 preseason slate on the road followed by the final two contest to be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Two opponents reside in the AFC and one in the NFC.

To start their 2021 preseason slate, the Saints will play the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, August 24 at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m. CT. The Saints have lost all five preseason meetings to the Ravens, but have a 2-5 record against Baltimore in the regular season, the most recent a 24-23 win at Baltimore on October 21, 2018, where former QB Drew Brees threw his 500th career touchdown pass.

In Preseason Week Two, the Saints will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, August 23 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with a nationally televised contest at 7:00 p.m. CT. The preseason series is tied 1-1 with New Orleans leading the regular season series 5-2, their most recent meeting a 13-6 win at Jacksonville on October 13, 2019.

The Saints will close out the preseason at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 28 at 7:00 P.M. CT, prior to the final cutdown to 53-man rosters on the following Tuesday, August 31. It will be the fifth consecutive time (2020 preseason was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic) that the teams have closed out their preseason at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints have a 5-1 mark against the Cardinals in the preseason, 15-15 in the regular season and have captured the only playoff meeting between the clubs in the 2009 postseason.

The Baltimore and Arizona games will be broadcast regionally on the Gray Communications regional network of stations, available in the New Orleans area on FOX 8 WVUE. The games can be heard on the Saints Radio Network, in the New Orleans area on WWL Radio (870 AM and 105.3 FM). A Spanish language radio broadcast is also available on KGLA (830 AM and 105.7 FM in the New Orleans area).

For information on buying and transferring tickets, please visit www.seatgeek.com, the official primary ticketing partner of the New Orleans Saints.

2021 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK: (All times central)

Date Opponent Kickoff TV
Aug. 14 at Baltimore Ravens 6:00 p.m. FOX 8/Gray Comm.
Aug. 23 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 7:00 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 28 vs. Arizona Cardinals 7:00 p.m. FOX 8/Gray Comm.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON TELEVISION NETWORK/GRAY COMMUNICATIONS AFFILIATES:

  • New Orleans – WVUE-FOX 8
  • Alexandria – WNTZ
  • Baton Rouge – WAFB
  • Biloxi, Miss. – WLOX
  • Birmingham, Ala. – WVTM
  • Hattiesburg, Miss. – WDAM
  • Jackson, Miss. – WLBT
  • Lafayette – KATC
  • Lake Charles – KPLC
  • Meridian, Miss. – WTOK
  • Memphis, Tenn. – WMC
  • Mobile, Ala. – WKRG
  • Monroe – KNOE
  • Panama City, Fla. – WGHJ
  • Shreveport – KSLA

