New Orleans Saints 2017 season recap: Thomas Morstead

New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead seems to only improve with time and continues to raise the bar for punters. In his 10th year, Morstead punted 60 times, with 26 of those punts landing inside the opposing team's 20-yard line. The 6-foot-4 SMU product ranked No. 8 in the NFL in average yards (47), and No. 6 in net yards (42.2).

Best Game: Though Morstead had several outstanding statistical games, it could be argued his best game came in the divisional playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings. After tackling a punt returner and suffering a rib injury, Morstead continued to play through the pain. Vikings fans gained so much respect for Morstead after he played through the injury and showed tremendous sportsmanship that they donated $221,143 to his foundation, What You Give Will Grow. Overwhelmed by the generosity, Morstead decided to return the money back into Minnesota's community.

Best Quote:"I think when you have a group of guys in this locker room that genuinely care for each other, not everyone's best friends, but everyone really does care for each other. When you create that type of atmosphere and you have those types of people, I do feel like you create your own luck. Things tend to go your way…This is the most fun I've had playing football in my career."