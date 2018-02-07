New Orleans Saints 2017 season recap: Sheldon Rankins

Best Game: The chill in Buffalo seemed to have no impact on Rankins when he was darting to the end zone after intercepting a ball that was bobbled by Buffalo's Charles Clay. The 2016 first-round draft choice harkened back to his youth as a running back and ducked and weaved behind his blockers to return the pick inside the 5-yard line. The big man interception resulted in a touchdown by running back Mark Ingram II on the following play. Rankins, a 6-foot-2, 305-pounder out of Louisville, finished the game with two tackles, one sack, one pass deflection and that memorable interception.

Best Quote: "I think guys are a lot more confident. Mark (Ingram) and I were talking about it yesterday on the plane, we had some tough times yesterday as far as turnovers on offense, allowing them to run the ball the way we did, but nobody batted an eye. Nobody tried to point fingers. Nobody panicked and everybody knew the game was 60 minutes. We played a complete game, 60 minutes to the end. We were able to execute more than they were at the end and I think that is a big difference from last year. Especially with the start we had this year, that can tend to divide a team, but it didn't. We are still a close knit group and we are able to go out there on Sunday and show it."