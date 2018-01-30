New Orleans Saints 2017 season recap: Mark Ingram

Mark Ingram II had fun this season to say the least. The veteran New Orleans Saints running back had the most yards running and receiving in his seventh NFL season, which is when many running backs can start to slow down. Ingram was selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl, making his second Pro Bowl appearance (2014). Playing in all 16 regular-season games this season, Ingram had 1,124 yards rushing (No. 5 in the NFL) and 416 receiving, with a career-high 12 touchdowns for the cherry on top.

BEST GAME:Ingram had a standout season but his best performance came against the Washington Redskins when he led the Saints in rushing with a season-high 134 yards and one touchdown on just 11 carries. The dual threat added three catches for 21 yards for game-high 155 total net yards. Ingram recorded the longest rush of the day with a 36-yard touchdown run, moving him into sole possession of second place on the club's all-time rushing list.

Surpassing 5,000 career rushing yards, Ingram became only the second Saint to do so. This was his 13th career 100-yard rushing game, moving into sole possession of third place all-time in the club record books for 100-yard rushing games. In 2017, Ingram had four 100-yard rushing games, tying his season high (2014).

Ingram and Alvin Kamara combined as the only running back duo in NFL history with 1,500 total yards from scrimmage each (Ingram-1,540 and Kamara a team-leading 1,552).

To cap his seventh season, Ingram was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 11. FedEx Ground Player of the Week – Week 10 (Buffalo Bills); Week 11 (Redskins) Clutch Performer of the Week – Week 6 (Detroit Lions); Week 10 (Buffalo Bills)

BEST QUOTE: "We come out and we prepare every single day like we're going to carry this team. When they call our number we want to be able to be explosive and make a difference and be game-changers for our team, make plays for our team and put us in positions to win. That's our focus. That's how we prepare every week. We just want to continue to build on that and help our team any way we can when our number is called." Mark Ingram