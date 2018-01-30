Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2017 season recap: Mark Ingram

Ingram became only the second Saint to surpass 5,000 career rushing yards

Jan 30, 2018 at 02:00 AM

Mark Ingram II had fun this season to say the least. The veteran New Orleans Saints running back had the most yards running and receiving in his seventh NFL season, which is when many running backs can start to slow down. Ingram was selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl, making his second Pro Bowl appearance (2014). Playing in all 16 regular-season games this season, Ingram had 1,124 yards rushing (No. 5 in the NFL) and 416 receiving, with a career-high 12 touchdowns for the cherry on top.

BEST GAME:Ingram had a standout season but his best performance came against the Washington Redskins when he led the Saints in rushing with a season-high 134 yards and one touchdown on just 11 carries. The dual threat added three catches for 21 yards for game-high 155 total net yards. Ingram recorded the longest rush of the day with a 36-yard touchdown run, moving him into sole possession of second place on the club's all-time rushing list.

Surpassing 5,000 career rushing yards, Ingram became only the second Saint to do so. This was his 13th career 100-yard rushing game, moving into sole possession of third place all-time in the club record books for 100-yard rushing games. In 2017, Ingram had four 100-yard rushing games, tying his season high (2014).

Ingram and Alvin Kamara combined as the only running back duo in NFL history with 1,500 total yards from scrimmage each (Ingram-1,540 and Kamara a team-leading 1,552).

To cap his seventh season, Ingram was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 11. FedEx Ground Player of the Week – Week 10 (Buffalo Bills); Week 11 (Redskins) Clutch Performer of the Week – Week 6 (Detroit Lions); Week 10 (Buffalo Bills)

BEST QUOTE: "We come out and we prepare every single day like we're going to carry this team. When they call our number we want to be able to be explosive and make a difference and be game-changers for our team, make plays for our team and put us in positions to win. That's our focus. That's how we prepare every week. We just want to continue to build on that and help our team any way we can when our number is called." Mark Ingram

BEST SOCIAL POST:

Best of the Saints in 2017: Top 75 Mark Ingram Photos

See the best moments from Saints running back Mark Ingram throughout the 2017 season.

No Title
1 / 75
No Title
2 / 75
No Title
3 / 75
No Title
4 / 75
No Title
5 / 75
No Title
6 / 75
No Title
7 / 75
No Title
8 / 75
No Title
9 / 75
No Title
10 / 75
No Title
11 / 75
No Title
12 / 75
No Title
13 / 75
No Title
14 / 75
No Title
15 / 75
No Title
16 / 75
No Title
17 / 75
No Title
18 / 75
No Title
19 / 75
No Title
20 / 75
No Title
21 / 75
No Title
22 / 75
No Title
23 / 75
No Title
24 / 75
No Title
25 / 75
No Title
26 / 75
No Title
27 / 75
No Title
28 / 75
No Title
29 / 75
No Title
30 / 75
No Title
31 / 75
No Title
32 / 75
No Title
33 / 75
No Title
34 / 75
No Title
35 / 75
No Title
36 / 75
No Title
37 / 75
No Title
38 / 75
No Title
39 / 75
No Title
40 / 75
No Title
41 / 75
No Title
42 / 75
No Title
43 / 75
No Title
44 / 75
No Title
45 / 75
No Title
46 / 75
No Title
47 / 75
No Title
48 / 75
No Title
49 / 75
No Title
50 / 75
No Title
51 / 75
No Title
52 / 75
No Title
53 / 75
No Title
54 / 75
No Title
55 / 75
No Title
56 / 75
No Title
57 / 75
No Title
58 / 75
No Title
59 / 75
No Title
60 / 75
No Title
61 / 75
No Title
62 / 75
No Title
63 / 75
No Title
64 / 75
No Title
65 / 75
No Title
66 / 75
No Title
67 / 75
No Title
68 / 75
No Title
69 / 75
No Title
70 / 75
No Title
71 / 75
No Title
72 / 75
No Title
73 / 75
No Title
74 / 75
No Title
75 / 75
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cornerback Paulson Adebo continued uptick in play against San Francisco

He had two pass breakups against the 49ers on Sunday

news

New Orleans Saints follow familiar script for this season in 13-0 loss to San Francisco

Saints commit two turnovers, one in red zone

news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against San Francisco 49ers

Defensive discipline a necessity against Niners

news

Kaden Elliss has emerged after waiting for opportunity with New Orleans Saints

'I've been very eager for the opportunity to get to go out and show what I can do'

news

New Orleans Saints defense will face multiple challenges from San Francisco's versatile offensive pieces

'When you've got play-makers like that in different areas, it's always going to create a challenge'

news

New Orleans Saints dual attack at quarterback worked as planned against Rams

'You just have to understand the flow of the game and be ready to go'

news

New Orleans Saints overcome defensive line injuries in one of team's most productive pass-rush games this season

Saints totaled four sacks against Rams on Sunday

news

Andy Dalton touchdown pass to Chris Olave erased negative play, energized crowd for New Orleans Saints in Sunday's victory

53-yard touchdown gave Saints 24-14 lead in third quarter

news

Offensive line shuffle continues for New Orleans Saints

'The guys that are going to be out there, we're going to have confidence in'

news

New Orleans Saints defense prepares for Rams offense that has had production drop from last season

'It's not about them, it's about what we do'

news

Chris Olave displays offensive knowledge as a rookie for New Orleans Saints

'He does a good job of getting open and finding the right spot to be'

news

Cesar Ruiz moves back to familiar position to help New Orleans Saints offensive line

'I know what to do. Just playing ball, really'

Advertising