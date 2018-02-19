New Orleans Saints 2017 season recap: Kenny Vaccaro

New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen credited veteran safety Kenny Vaccaro as one of the players who helped to breathe confidence in the 2017 defense. which featured several first-year players as starters.

"Those three (Vaccaro, Cam Jordan, A.J. Klein) have been playing at a high level, setting the tempo,"Allen said this past season. "They've accepted the challenge for what we want to do on defense and what we want to be known for as a team. Those guys have been instrumental in our ability to do that over the last five weeks. When those guys are producing for you, that's a great example for the young guys and everybody falls in place."

In 12 games, the Texas product had 60 tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and a career-high three interceptions. Vaccaro was placed on Injured Reserve in December.

Best Game:Vaccaro showcased his skills against the Detroit Lions, with four tackles, a career-high three pass deflections, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

Best Quote:"I think he's playing good football and I like that he's closer to the ball. I think that he's doing a good job of handling the different roles – he's over slot receivers, he's done a good job when he's pressured. I think DA (defensive coordinator Dennis Allen) and his staff and those guys, they've packaged this well together." Coach Sean Payton on Kenny Vaccaro