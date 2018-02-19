Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2017 season recap: Kenny Vaccaro

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen credits veteran safety Kenny Vaccaro as one of the players helping to breathe confidence in the young defense

Feb 19, 2018 at 02:00 AM

New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen credited veteran safety Kenny Vaccaro as one of the players who helped to breathe confidence in the 2017 defense. which featured several first-year players as starters.

"Those three (Vaccaro, Cam Jordan, A.J. Klein) have been playing at a high level, setting the tempo,"Allen said this past season. "They've accepted the challenge for what we want to do on defense and what we want to be known for as a team. Those guys have been instrumental in our ability to do that over the last five weeks. When those guys are producing for you, that's a great example for the young guys and everybody falls in place."

In 12 games, the Texas product had 60 tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and a career-high three interceptions. Vaccaro was placed on Injured Reserve in December.

Best Game:Vaccaro showcased his skills against the Detroit Lions, with four tackles, a career-high three pass deflections, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

Best Quote:"I think he's playing good football and I like that he's closer to the ball. I think that he's doing a good job of handling the different roles – he's over slot receivers, he's done a good job when he's pressured. I think DA (defensive coordinator Dennis Allen) and his staff and those guys, they've packaged this well together." Coach Sean Payton on Kenny Vaccaro

Best Social Post:

Best of the Saints in 2017: Top 50 Kenny Vaccaro Photos

See the best moments from Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro throughout the 2017 season.

No Title
1 / 50
No Title
2 / 50
No Title
3 / 50
No Title
4 / 50
No Title
5 / 50
No Title
6 / 50
No Title
7 / 50
No Title
8 / 50
No Title
9 / 50
No Title
10 / 50
No Title
11 / 50
No Title
12 / 50
No Title
13 / 50
No Title
14 / 50
No Title
15 / 50
No Title
16 / 50
No Title
17 / 50
No Title
18 / 50
No Title
19 / 50
No Title
20 / 50
No Title
21 / 50
No Title
22 / 50
No Title
23 / 50
No Title
24 / 50
No Title
25 / 50
No Title
26 / 50
No Title
27 / 50
No Title
28 / 50
No Title
29 / 50
No Title
30 / 50
No Title
31 / 50
No Title
32 / 50
No Title
33 / 50
No Title
34 / 50
No Title
35 / 50
No Title
36 / 50
No Title
37 / 50
No Title
38 / 50
No Title
39 / 50
No Title
40 / 50
No Title
41 / 50
No Title
42 / 50
No Title
43 / 50
No Title
44 / 50
No Title
45 / 50
No Title
46 / 50
No Title
47 / 50
No Title
48 / 50
No Title
49 / 50
No Title
50 / 50
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau

Tight end was teammates with quarterback Derek Carr in Las Vegas

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 11 undrafted free agents

The Saints undrafted free agents join the roster with seven Saints draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

New Orleans Saints re-sign linebacker Andrew Dowell

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas making progress in recovery

'We don't want to put him out there until he's 100 percent'

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen likes progress, additions team has made in offseason

'And we still have a lot to do'

news

New Orleans Saints team doctor John Amoss plays pivotal role in life-altering diagnosis for second time

'I don't have any special powers, but I am thorough, I do do things with thought'

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bryan Edwards

Played with quarterback Derek Carr in Las Vegas.

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Bryan Edwards

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd has unique football journey

'My biggest thing was just perseverance. Perseverance and delayed gratification'

news

New Orleans Saints re-sign cornerback Isaac Yiadom to one-year contract

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

Safety Johnathan Abram looks to add to his memories of the home team New Orleans Saints

'It means a little bit more when you're kind of playing for what they call the home team'

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Johnathan Abram

Was quarterback Derek Carr's teammate with Raiders

Advertising