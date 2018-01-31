Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2017 season recap: Alvin Kamara

Kamara led the team in yards from scrimmage with 1,552

Jan 31, 2018 at 02:00 AM

Alvin Kamara was selected as the 67th draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2017. After his spectacular debut season, it remains a mystery to why he wasn't picked sooner. "I'm just going to come in and play my role. Whatever the team needs me to do that's what I'm going to do," Kamara said during rookie minicamp last May. The University of Tennessee product planned to learn from two of the best, Mark Ingram II and Adrian Peterson, but his role quickly developed into a front-runner on the offense after Peterson's trade.

BEST GAME:Kamara's best game came in a road victory at Tampa Bay. The rookie carried nine times for 44 yards with a seven-yard TD, caught six passes for 84 yards with career-long 40-yard reception and returned four kickoffs for 155 yards, including a 106-yard TD return, the longest play in team history. He finished with game-high 128 yards from scrimmage, and a game-high and career-high 283 all-purpose yards. During the Week 9 game, Kamara set the team's running back receiving yardage record and rookie touchdowns record.

Kamara and Ingram combined as the only running back duo in NFL history with 1,500 total yards from scrimmage each (Ingram-1,540 and Kamara a team-leading 1,552).

Kamara was named to the 2018 Pro Bowl, selected second-team Associated Press All-Pro, earned NFL Rookie of the Week seven times and FedEx Ground Player of the Week twice.

BEST QUOTE: "The older guys: Drew Brees, Cam Jordan, Mark Ingram, do a good job of sending that message (sense of urgency), we know what's in front of us. We're excited to chase what we've been chasing from game one."

Best of the Saints in 2017: Top 75 Alvin Kamara Photos

See the best moments from Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara throughout the 2017 season.

