New Orleans Saints 2015 Draft picks as of Friday morning

The New Orleans Saints have seven picks remaining in the 2015 NFL Draft

Apr 30, 2015 at 07:28 PM

First Round
Pick No. 13
OT Andrus Peat, Stanford

*The 6-foot-7, 316-pound Peat started his last 27 games played at left tackle for Stanford.

*In 2014, the first-team All-Pac-12 selection opened every contest and was selected a first-team All-American by The Sporting News, SI.com and ESPN.com and earned second-team honors from the Associated Press.

*A native of Mesa, Ariz., Peat's father Todd, played six seasons in the NFL for the St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals (1987-89) and Los Angeles Raiders (1990, 1992-93).

First Round
Pick No. 31
LB Stephone Anthony, Clemson

*In four seasons at Clemson, Anthony finished his career with 330 tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three interceptions, 13 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over 52 games (35 starts).

*The 6-3, 243-pound linebacker led his team in tackles wth 90 in 2014.
*In 2014 as a senior, Anthony was a consensus first-team All-ACC selection, Butkus Award semifinalist and team co-captain, who had 10.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 13 games (12 starts).

*As a junior in 2013, the Anson, N.C., native was a second-team All-ACC selection by Phil Steele and third-team selection by league media and coaches, as he had a team-high 131 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, five passes defensed and one fumble recovery, over 13 games, all of which he started. In the Orange Bowl against Ohio State, he had a game-high 11 tackles and an interception on the Buckeyes' last drive that clinched the victory.

Second Round:

Pick No. 44

Third Round:

Pick No. 75

Pick No. 78 (from Miami)

Fifth Round:

Pick No. 148

Pick No. 154 (from Kansas City)

Sixth Round:

Pick No. 187

Seventh Round:

Pick No. 230

