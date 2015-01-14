New Orleans Saints 2014 season in review: Mark Ingram

Despite missing four games due to injury, Ingram had his best season as a New Orleans Saint finishing the season with 226 carries for career and team bests of 964 yards (4.3 avg.) and nine touchdowns.
Ingram's nine rushing scores were the most by a Saint since Pierre Thomas' nine in 2008.
Ingram had four 100-yard games in 2014, the most by a Saint since Deuce McAllister had four in 2006.
Best Game: Ran 24 times for a career best 172 yards (7.2 avg.) and a touchdown in the Saints 44-23 Sunday night win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.
He Said It: On being an unrestricted free agent "It's a business. We'll see what happens. We will see what they're talking about in the front office and go from there."
Photos of Mark Ingram from the 2014 regular season. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)