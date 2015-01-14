New Orleans Saints 2014 season in review: Mark Ingram

Despite missing four games due to injury, Ingram had his best season as a New Orleans Saint finishing the season with 226 carries for career and team bests of 964 yards (4.3 avg.) and nine touchdowns.

Ingram's nine rushing scores were the most by a Saint since Pierre Thomas' nine in 2008.

Ingram had four 100-yard games in 2014, the most by a Saint since Deuce McAllister had four in 2006.

Best Game: Ran 24 times for a career best 172 yards (7.2 avg.) and a touchdown in the Saints 44-23 Sunday night win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.