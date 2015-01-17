New Orleans Saints 2014 season in review: Kenny Stills

Kenny Stills played in 15 games and led the team in receiving yards with 931 on 63 catches. Stills also had three touchdowns.
Best Game:Stills had five receptions for 162 yards (32.4 avg.) and a 69-yard touchdown in the team's win at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 30.
He Said It: "We have a lot of talent on this team, we just couldn't pull out victories consecutively. We are where we are and we have to get it together for next season."
Photos of Kenny Stills from the 2014 season. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)