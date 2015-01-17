New Orleans Saints 2014 season in review: Kenny Stills

Kenny Stills played in 15 games and led the team in receiving yards with 931 on 63 catches. Stills also had three touchdowns.

Best Game: Stills had five receptions for 162 yards (32.4 avg.) and a 69-yard touchdown in the team's win at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 30.

He Said It: "We have a lot of talent on this team, we just couldn't pull out victories consecutively. We are where we are and we have to get it together for next season."