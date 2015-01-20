New Orleans Saints 2014 season in review: Josh Hill

Signed as an undrafted free agent from Idaho State following the 2013 NFL Draft, Hill's development as both a pass-catcher, blocker and in the kicking game continued in 2014, as he posted 14 receptions for 176 yards (12.6 avg.) with five touchdowns to rank second on the club. He also finished first on the team with 15 special teams tackles on the club's coverage units.

Coach Payton on Josh Hill's performance: "It is not the norm. When you get one it is a pretty good thing. When you get a tight end that potentially is going to be your special teams player of the year that is a good thing. He is one of those players had he went to the combine he probably would have been drafted. If you just took his numbers and plugged them in, height, weight, speed, vertical jump, broad jump, production, they are pretty impressive. He was a great addition for us, a great sign for us a couple of years ago."