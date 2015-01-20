Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2014 season in review: Josh Hill

Hill caught two TD passes during the Bears game

Jan 20, 2015 at 07:10 AM

Signed as an undrafted free agent from Idaho State following the 2013 NFL Draft, Hill's development as both a pass-catcher, blocker and in the kicking game continued in 2014, as he posted 14 receptions for 176 yards (12.6 avg.) with five touchdowns to rank second on the club. He also finished first on the team with 15 special teams tackles on the club's coverage units.

Best game: Saints vs Bears, 31-15. Hill caught two passes for seven and eight-yard TDs, in the first multiple-touchdown game of career. Added three special teams tackles.

Coach Payton on Josh Hill's performance: "It is not the norm.  When you get one it is a pretty good thing.  When you get a tight end that potentially is going to be your special teams player of the year that is a good thing.  He is one of those players had he went to the combine he probably would have been drafted.  If you just took his numbers and plugged them in, height, weight, speed, vertical jump, broad jump, production, they are pretty impressive.  He was a great addition for us, a great sign for us a couple of years ago."

Josh Hill 2014 photos

Photos of Josh Hill from the 2014 season. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

Advertising