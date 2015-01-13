New Orleans Saints 2014 season in review: Jimmy Graham

TE Jimmy Graham finished the 2014 season with a team-high 85 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Graham earned his third career Pro Bowl selection and second consecutive.

In his five-year career, Graham's totaled 386 receptions for 4,752 yards (12.3 average) with 51 touchdowns to rank fourth in club record books in receiving, fifth in receiving yardage and second in touchdown grabs.

He's the only Saint to have three double-digit touchdown grab seasons.

Graham is only the seventh player in league history to have at least 50 career scoring grabs by his fifth NFL season.

Best Game: Graham hauled in 10 receptions for 118 yards (11.8 average) and two touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.