New Orleans Saints 2014 season in review: Drew Brees

Quarterback Drew Brees had another strong season for the New Orleans Saints, his ninth with the team and 14th in the league.
Brees started all 16 games for the fifth consecutive season and completed 456 of 659 passes (69.2 percent) for 4,952 yards with 33 touchdown passes and a 97.0 passer rating.
He finished the season ranked first in the league in completions and attempts, tied for first in passing yardage, ranked second in completion percentage, tied for fifth in touchdown passes and ranked sixth in passer rating.
In tying for the league lead in passing yardage for the fifth time in his career, Brees is now tied with Sonny Jurgensen and Dan Marino for the most passing yardage titles in league history.
Last week Brees was added to the 2015 Pro Bowl squad. It's Brees' ninth Pro Bowl selection overall and his eighth as a member of the Saints. Brees surpasses former Saints Pro Football Hall of Fame tackle William Roaf (7) with the most selections in franchise history. It's Brees' seventh consecutive selection, dating back to the 2008 season, tying him with Roaf for the most consecutive Pro Bowl selections in team records.
Best game: Nov. 30 at Pittsburgh, a 35-32 Saints victory. Brees was 19 of 27 for 257 yards with five touchdown passes and a 140 passer rating.
He said it: "If you told me at the beginning of the year we were going to win our last four road games in a row, I'd be like, it's a 12-4 season. Unfortunately, not really good performances at home down the stretch there losing five really kind of shocked us all. There's certainly some things we need to fix, and I'm confident we will. I like the team that we have coming back going into this offseason. We just need to continue to lay the ground work and get back to some of the things that we built this program on. Those '06, '07, and '08 teams you know, just how those teams were built and what you went through in order to get to what we accomplished in '09 and beyond. I think that they're still some veteran guys left over from those years, but in many cases we have a lot of young guys. We just need to find ways to make sure everyone knows that it means to be a New Orleans Saint, how we're going to prepare, how we're going to approach each and every game and understanding what wins football games and what doesn't."
