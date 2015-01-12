Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2014 season in review: Drew Brees

Drew Brees tied for the league lead in passing yards in 2014

Jan 12, 2015 at 03:03 AM

Quarterback Drew Brees had another strong season for the New Orleans Saints, his ninth with the team and 14th in the league.

Brees started all 16 games for the fifth consecutive season and completed 456 of 659 passes (69.2 percent) for 4,952 yards with 33 touchdown passes and a 97.0 passer rating.

He finished the season ranked first in the league in completions and attempts, tied for first in passing yardage, ranked second in completion percentage, tied for fifth in touchdown passes and ranked sixth in passer rating.

In tying for the league lead in passing yardage for the fifth time in his career, Brees is now tied with Sonny Jurgensen and Dan Marino for the most passing yardage titles in league history.

Last week Brees was added to the 2015 Pro Bowl squad. It's Brees' ninth Pro Bowl selection overall and his eighth as a member of the Saints. Brees surpasses former Saints Pro Football Hall of Fame tackle William Roaf (7) with the most selections in franchise history. It's Brees' seventh consecutive selection, dating back to the 2008 season, tying him with Roaf for the most consecutive Pro Bowl selections in team records.

Best game: Nov. 30 at Pittsburgh, a 35-32 Saints victory. Brees was 19 of 27 for 257 yards with five touchdown passes and a 140 passer rating.

He said it: "If you told me at the beginning of the year we were going to win our last four road games in a row, I'd be like, it's a 12-4 season. Unfortunately, not really good performances at home down the stretch there losing five really kind of shocked us all. There's certainly some things we need to fix, and I'm confident we will. I like the team that we have coming back going into this offseason. We just need to continue to lay the ground work and get back to some of the things that we built this program on. Those '06, '07, and '08 teams you know, just how those teams were built and what you went through in order to get to what we accomplished in '09 and beyond. I think that they're still some veteran guys left over from those years, but in many cases we have a lot of young guys. We just need to find ways to make sure everyone knows that it means to be a New Orleans Saint, how we're going to prepare, how we're going to approach each and every game and understanding what wins football games and what doesn't."

Drew Brees 2014 photos

Photos of Drew Brees from the 2014 season. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. New Orleans Saints photos.

No Title
1 / 100
No Title
2 / 100
No Title
3 / 100
No Title
4 / 100
No Title
5 / 100
No Title
6 / 100
No Title
7 / 100
No Title
8 / 100
No Title
9 / 100
No Title
10 / 100
No Title
11 / 100
No Title
12 / 100
No Title
13 / 100
No Title
14 / 100
No Title
15 / 100
No Title
16 / 100
No Title
17 / 100
No Title
18 / 100
No Title
19 / 100
No Title
20 / 100
No Title
21 / 100
No Title
22 / 100
No Title
23 / 100
No Title
24 / 100
No Title
25 / 100
No Title
26 / 100
No Title
27 / 100
No Title
28 / 100
No Title
29 / 100
No Title
30 / 100
No Title
31 / 100
No Title
32 / 100
No Title
33 / 100
No Title
34 / 100
No Title
35 / 100
No Title
36 / 100
No Title
37 / 100
No Title
38 / 100
No Title
39 / 100
No Title
40 / 100
No Title
41 / 100
No Title
42 / 100
No Title
43 / 100
No Title
44 / 100
No Title
45 / 100
No Title
46 / 100
No Title
47 / 100
No Title
48 / 100
No Title
49 / 100
No Title
50 / 100
No Title
51 / 100
No Title
52 / 100
No Title
53 / 100
No Title
54 / 100
No Title
55 / 100
No Title
56 / 100
No Title
57 / 100
No Title
58 / 100
No Title
59 / 100
No Title
60 / 100
No Title
61 / 100
No Title
62 / 100
No Title
63 / 100
No Title
64 / 100
No Title
65 / 100
No Title
66 / 100
No Title
67 / 100
No Title
68 / 100
No Title
69 / 100
No Title
70 / 100
No Title
71 / 100
No Title
72 / 100
No Title
73 / 100
No Title
74 / 100
No Title
75 / 100
No Title
76 / 100
No Title
77 / 100
No Title
78 / 100
No Title
79 / 100
No Title
80 / 100
No Title
81 / 100
No Title
82 / 100
No Title
83 / 100
No Title
84 / 100
No Title
85 / 100
No Title
86 / 100
No Title
87 / 100
No Title
88 / 100
No Title
89 / 100
No Title
90 / 100
No Title
91 / 100
No Title
92 / 100
No Title
93 / 100
No Title
94 / 100
No Title
95 / 100
No Title
96 / 100
No Title
97 / 100
No Title
98 / 100
No Title
99 / 100
No Title
100 / 100
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Quarterback Jameis Winston returns to practice for New Orleans Saints

'This is part of the rehab process. It's another step in the right direction'

news

Taysom Hill gives star turn to 'fluid' role with New Orleans Saints

"I'm at a point in my career where I'm just going to do my best in whatever opportunity it is"

news

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill selected as FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Hill had three rushing touchdowns versus Seahawks.

news

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Hill had four touchdowns in win over Seahawks

news

Punishing run game leads New Orleans Saints offense against Seattle

Saints had two 100-yard rushers, gained 235 yards on 48 carries as a team

news

Pete Werner's forced fumble stifled Seattle's momentum, positioned New Orleans Saints for lead-taking touchdown

Second-year linebacker has two forced fumbles this season

news

Taysom Hill and New Orleans Saints offense flex muscle against Seattle in 39-32 victory

Hill ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns, completed pass for 22-yard touchdown

news

Andy Dalton will start second straight game at quarterback for New Orleans Saints

'I feel really good about where I'm at in this offense, just the understanding of everything'

news

New Orleans Saints keenly aware of Seattle quarterback Geno Smith's improvement

'I think they've tailored the offense around some of the things that he can do really well'

news

Andy Dalton takes reps at quarterback for New Orleans Saints, Jameis Winston continues rehab

'I want to get (Winston) healthy. We'll see where he's at'

news

Alvin Kamara expects to be in lineup Sunday for New Orleans Saints after missing Vikings game, being limited against Carolina

'I don't feel like we've gotten beat yet this season. We've beaten ourselves, every game'

news

Quarterback Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints offense warmed to task in second half against Minnesota

'I thought overall, he operated the offense efficiently'

Advertising