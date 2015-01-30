New Orleans Saints 2014 season in review: Cameron Jordan

New Orleans' first choice in the 2011 NFL Draft (24th overall) out of California came to the Saints after a productive college career where he was one of the nation's elite pass rushers. In 2014, Jordan started all 16 games and posted totals of 65 tackles (38 solo), 7.5 sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery and five passes defensed.

Jordan has posted 29 sacks since he entered the NFL in 2011. During this time, the Saints own a 17-5 regular season record when he corrals a signal-caller and they boast a 5-0 mark when he tallies two or more sacks (career-high is three vs. Philadelphia on 11/5/12).

Best game: During the Saints win at Pittsburgh, Jordan led line with seven tackles (two solo). Also contributed first-career interception off a pass he tipped to himself and team's only sack while contributing a career-high four passes defensed. Posted first interception by a Saints DL since a pick by Will Smith on Nov. 25, 2010.