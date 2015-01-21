New Orleans Saints 2014 season in review: Benjamin Watson

Signed as an unrestricted free agent from the Cleveland Browns in 2013, Watson forms a strong combination at the tight end position with Graham and Josh Hill. The former University of Georgia standout, and 11-year NFL veteran who originally entered the NFL as a first round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2004 has career totals of 360 receptions for 4,138 yards (11.5 avg.) with 32 touchdowns in 147 games with 104 starts.

Watson appeared in all 16 games with nine starts in 2014, posting 20 receptions for 136 yards with two touchdowns, while also serving as an asset in the blocking game for a rushing offense that improved from 25th to 13th in the league rankings.

Best game: Saints vs Buccaneers, 37-31. Caught a season—high five passes for 43 yards.