New Orleans Saints 2014 Schedule

The Saints will return to division play Oct. 5, when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (noon CT). New Orleans' bye falls on Oct. 12 in Week 6. Then the Saints will play two consecutive games against NFC North opponents, starting with a trip to Ford Field to face the Detroit Lions on Oct. 19 (noon CT) followed by a Sunday night clash against the Green Bay Packers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 26 (7:30 pm CT). The Saints will then close out the month on a short four-day turnaround as they travel to Charlotte on Thursday night (7:25 p.m. CT) to play the Carolina Panthers.

There is a nine-day break before their next game on Nov. 9, when the Saints host the San Francisco 49ers (noon CT) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the first of three consecutive home contests. The Saints have defeated their former NFC West rivals seven of the last eight times in the regular season, including a 23-20 win on Nov. 17, 2013 at home. New Orleans then hosts Cincinnati on Nov. 16 (noon CT). They will close out the homestand when they host the Baltimore Ravens in their first Monday Night Football appearance of the season on Nov. 24 (7:30 pm CT). Closing out the month of November, where the Saints have posted a 17-3 record since 2009, New Orleans will travel to Heinz Field where they will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (noon CT) on Nov. 30.