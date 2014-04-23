New Orleans Saints 2014 schedule was announced Wednesday evening.
In 2014, the Saints will play in five prime time games and will face the challenge of playing three of their first four games away from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, it was announced today by the NFL. The road to Super Bowl XLIX, which will be played at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 1, 2015, will begin for the Saints when they open their regular season by traveling to the Georgia Dome to play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 7. The two-clubs faced off in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to open their 2013 campaigns, with the Saints coming away with a 23-17 win.
After taking on the Falcons, the Saints will go back on the road to play their first AFC North opponent of 2014, the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 14 (noon CT). This season will be the first time that the Saints have opened on the road since 2011 and the first time they have played their first two contests away from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome since 2007. For their home opener, the Saints will face the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 21 (noon CT) and then travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 28 (7:30 p.m. CT) on Sunday Night Football in their first prime time game of the season.
New Orleans Saints 2014 Schedule in Photos (New Orleans Saints photos)
The Saints will return to division play Oct. 5, when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (noon CT). New Orleans' bye falls on Oct. 12 in Week 6. Then the Saints will play two consecutive games against NFC North opponents, starting with a trip to Ford Field to face the Detroit Lions on Oct. 19 (noon CT) followed by a Sunday night clash against the Green Bay Packers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 26 (7:30 pm CT). The Saints will then close out the month on a short four-day turnaround as they travel to Charlotte on Thursday night (7:25 p.m. CT) to play the Carolina Panthers.
There is a nine-day break before their next game on Nov. 9, when the Saints host the San Francisco 49ers (noon CT) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the first of three consecutive home contests. The Saints have defeated their former NFC West rivals seven of the last eight times in the regular season, including a 23-20 win on Nov. 17, 2013 at home. New Orleans then hosts Cincinnati on Nov. 16 (noon CT). They will close out the homestand when they host the Baltimore Ravens in their first Monday Night Football appearance of the season on Nov. 24 (7:30 pm CT). Closing out the month of November, where the Saints have posted a 17-3 record since 2009, New Orleans will travel to Heinz Field where they will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (noon CT) on Nov. 30.
New Orleans will return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to host the Carolina Panthers in a game scheduled for noon Dec. 7. This will be followed by a Monday night matchup at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 15 (7:30 pm CT). The Saints will then host Atlanta for a Dec. 21 game against their most traditional rival before closing the regular season away from home for the first time since 2009 Dec. 28, when they travel to Raymond James Stadium to play Tampa Bay (noon CT).
2014 New Orleans Saints Schedule (Home Games in Bold/All Times CT)