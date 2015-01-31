Morten Andersen misses out on Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2015

Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist and former New Orleans Saints kicker Morten Andersen, the NFL's all-time leading scorer, was not elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2015. The Hall announced the class Saturday night.

2015's class includes Junior Seau, Charles Haley, Tim Brown, Jerome Bettis, Will Shields, Bill Polian, Ron Wolf and Mick Tinglehoff. The class will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, August 8.

Anderson, 6-2, 218, was originally selected by New Orleans as a fourth round draft pick out of Michigan State in 1982. He played for the Saints from 1982-94 and for four other teams for the remainder of his 25-year career through the 2007 campaign. Anderson appeared in 382 career games and is the NFL record holder for games played, points (2,544) and field goals (565). Overall, he converted 565-of-709 field goal attempts (79.7%) and 849-of-859 extra point attempts. Andersen's 40 field goals of 50-plus yards were the most in NFL history at the time of his retirement.

Andersen, a native of Denmark, was elected to seven Pro Bowls during his 25-year NFL career, six as a Saint. Only quarterback Drew Brees (eight) and tackle William Roaf (seven) have been selected to the Pro Bowl more often as Saints. He received Associated Press first team All-Pro recognition five times, four as a Saint, including twice with New Orleans in 1986 and 1987 as a first-team selection. In recognition of him being one of the top kickers, he was a first-team member of both the 1980s and 1990s All-Decade Teams, as selected by members of the Hall of Fame selection committee.