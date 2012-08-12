More with Morstead: Canton and New England Recap

The past week of training camp has been a whirlwind.

After four days of training camp in hot and humid New Orleans, we headed up to Canton, Ohio.

Long time New Orleans Saint Willie Roaf was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Well more than 50 Hall of Famers came out in support of all the inductees. It was truly an honor for us to be in attendance.

Willie spoke about his personal athletic journey as well as the profound influence that his mother and father had on him. It was nice to hear him be so graceful and thankful towards all those people that helped him along the way.

I have to give a big shoutout to all the Saint fans that came to the induction and to the game the next day. Willie was treated to a huge standing ovation when he came out to give his speech. Sunday's game versus the Arizona Cardinals was definitely a home game for us.