Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 4/5/21

CBS Ryan Wilson's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Ryan Wilson has the Saints drafting:
"We love the idea of Phillips being part of an edge-rush rotation that includes Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport, making an already formidable defense even more so."
Updated 4/5/21
Yahoo Sports Hayden Winks' 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Hayden Winks has the Saints drafting:
"New Orleans is looking for 33-year-old Demario Davis' long-term replacement and 2021 sidekick. The defense looked really good the few weeks when they had both Davis and Kwon Alexander last year. More speed in the box would go a long way in their two-high defense, and Owusu-Koramoah is a superb athlete with coverage upside."
Updated 4/2/21
Pro Football Focus Ben Linsey's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Ben Linsey has the Saints drafting:
"Samuel sitting here at the back end of the first round would be an ideal outcome from both a value and need perspective. Samuel is coming off a 2020 season at Florida State where he allowed a passer rating of 46.2 on throws into his coverage."
Updated 4/5/21
NBC Sports Shamus Clancy 2021 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
"Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is the best coverage linebacker in the draft. He has safety traits and is reminiscent of Eagles-era Malcolm Jenkins (now back in New Orleans) with the way he can serve numerous roles on the defense."
Updated 4/5/21
NFL Network Analytics Expert Cynthia Frelund 2021 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
"No change here from 1.0, but if a quarterback like Mac Jones is available ... Hmm..."
Updated 3/30/21
Sports Illustrated Cory Ezring 2021 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
"In recent years, the Saints have funneled a disproportionately high number of targets to one receiver. While Michael Thomas is a talented pass-catcher, Rondale Moore complements his skill set well and could be a scary fit in Sean Payton's offense."
Updated 4/5/21