Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 4/5/21

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft

Apr 05, 2021 at 12:38 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
SaintsDraft21_MockDraftHW_HD

Keep track of the latest 2021 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.

CBS Ryan Wilson's 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Ryan Wilson has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1.28
CPJaelanPhillips-MockDraftMonday-20210405
Jaelan Phillips - Miami (FL)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

"We love the idea of Phillips being part of an edge-rush rotation that includes Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport, making an already formidable defense even more so."

View Ryan Wilson's full 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

Updated 4/5/21

Yahoo Sports Hayden Winks' 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Hayden Winks has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1.28
CP-JeremiahOwusuKoramoah-MockDraftMonday-20210405
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Notre Dame
LINEBACKER

"New Orleans is looking for 33-year-old Demario Davis' long-term replacement and 2021 sidekick. The defense looked really good the few weeks when they had both Davis and Kwon Alexander last year. More speed in the box would go a long way in their two-high defense, and Owusu-Koramoah is a superb athlete with coverage upside."

View Hayden Winks' full 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Updated 4/2/21

Pro Football Focus Ben Linsey's 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Ben Linsey has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1.28
CP-AsanteSameulJr.-mockDraftMonday-20210322
Asante Samuel Jr. - Florida State
CORNERBACK

"Samuel sitting here at the back end of the first round would be an ideal outcome from both a value and need perspective. Samuel is coming off a 2020 season at Florida State where he allowed a passer rating of 46.2 on throws into his coverage."

View Ben Linsey's full 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Updated 4/5/21

More of the latest 2021 Saints mock drafts

NBC Sports Shamus Clancy 2021 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

"Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is the best coverage linebacker in the draft. He has safety traits and is reminiscent of Eagles-era Malcolm Jenkins (now back in New Orleans) with the way he can serve numerous roles on the defense."

Full 2021 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/5/21)

NFL Network Analytics Expert Cynthia Frelund 2021 Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

"No change here from 1.0, but if a quarterback like Mac Jones is available ... Hmm..."

Full 2021 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/30/21)

Sports Illustrated Cory Ezring 2021 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

"In recent years, the Saints have funneled a disproportionately high number of targets to one receiver. While Michael Thomas is a talented pass-catcher, Rondale Moore complements his skill set well and could be a scary fit in Sean Payton's offense."

Full 2021 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/5/21)

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 3/29/21

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 3/22/21

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 3/15/21

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 3/8/21

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: Thank You, #9
Best 100 Drew Brees Photos
Drew Brees Career Milestones
READ: Brees' Remarkable 20-Year NFL Career
Advertising