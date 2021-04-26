Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 4/26/21

"A high school teammate of Patrick Surtain II in Florida, Campbell went on to play 33 games with 24 starts in three seasons at Georgia. At 6-1 with 4.36 speed, he's got perfect NFL tools, but his game is raw and, per Dane Brugler of The Athletic, he was suspect in covering receivers out of their breaks and easy to get off-balance. ... I like this semi-risky pick here for the Saints."