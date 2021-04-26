Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 4/26/21

Keep track of the latest 2021 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.
CBS Ryan Wilson's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Ryan Wilson has the Saints drafting:
"Newsome was dominant for most of the 2020 season and the Saints have to add depth to their secondary."
Updated 4/26/21
NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Chad Reuter has the Saints drafting:
"The Saints are thin at linebacker. JOK steps in on the outside, lining up against slot receivers and providing a big pop against outside runs.
Updated 4/23/21
NBC Sports Peter Kings's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Peter King has the Saints drafting:
"A high school teammate of Patrick Surtain II in Florida, Campbell went on to play 33 games with 24 starts in three seasons at Georgia. At 6-1 with 4.36 speed, he's got perfect NFL tools, but his game is raw and, per Dane Brugler of The Athletic, he was suspect in covering receivers out of their breaks and easy to get off-balance. ... I like this semi-risky pick here for the Saints."
Updated 4/26/21
More of the latest 2021 Saints mock drafts
NFL Network Host Rhett Lewis 2021 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
"The Saints lost Alex Anzalone in free agency and while Demario Davis has been a revelation on the second level since coming over from the Jets, he's also entering his 10th NFL season. Jamin Davis provides the youthful athleticism the Saints might have hoped they were getting with Kwon Alexander before his injury. The Kentucky LB feels like today's ideal three-down, sideline-to-sideline, second-level defender."
CBS Sports Jeff Kerr 2021 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State
"Oweh is an athletic freak at the position, and an ideal candidate to line up on the opposite end of Cameron Jordan (will have to beat out Marcus Davenport first). Don't worry about his college numbers last year (finished with zero sacks), Oweh can generate enough burst off the edge to make life miserable for a quarterback in his rookie year."
The Athletic Dane Brugler 2021 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
"A loose, elastic athlete, Toney routinely makes the first man miss with special start/stop twitch, frustrating would-be tacklers and creating explosive plays. Though he is an improved route-runner, he remains a work in progress with his steps and tempo, and his freelancing will backfire at times."
