Minneapolis awarded 2018 Super Bowl

The NFL on Tuesday awarded the 2018 Super Bowl to Minneapolis. New Orleans and Indianapolis were the other two finalists.

"First, I would like to congratulate Minnesota on securing Super Bowl LII and to applaud Indianapolis on a great bid," Saints Owner Tom Benson said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. "I want to thank the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and everyone from our great city and state that worked tirelessly to put forth the best Super Bowl bid I have ever been a part of.