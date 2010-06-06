MiniCamp Wrap Up

Today the Saints wrapped up mini-camp with a 10:15 a.m. open practice.

The practice started with the team stretching as a unit; the players then broke off into position drills. The defensive backs participated in a drill where two players match up, do pushups, and race to a ball twenty yards away. The winner of the drill goes back to the huddle while the loser does up-downs.

Randall Gay used his speed to his advantage against Roman Harper, who easily completed the up-downs. Thomas Moorstead and Garrett Hartley practiced punts and kicks with long snapper Jason Kyle. Safety Chip Vaughn showed his speed and ball-hawking skills during position drills. During the team drill, the offense started off well with Reggie Bush breaking off a nice run. Lynell Hamilton impressed those in attendance with a long run that placed him in the end zone.

Drew Brees looked sharp as always, connecting with Jeremy Shockey, Lance Moore, and Marques Colston for nice gains. Chase Daniel had another good practice, putting the ball in perfect position to his receivers. Daniel fired a beautiful 45-yard pass to Matt Simon, who hadgotten Patrick Robinson bya fewsteps, but Simon could not make the grab. After blowing the coverage on the play, Robinson did up-downs under the watchful eye of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

Leigh Torrence made a very nice play to break up a Chase Daniel pass intended for Adrian Arrington. Rookie Jimmy Graham made a fingertip grab on a pass from quarterback Sean Canfield that drew great applause from the crowd.